5 bad habits that some Genshin Impact fans are guilty of doing

There's always something a Genshin Impact player should be doing, yet they're not doing it.

It doesn't matter if it's meta or not; some Genshin Impact players have some bad habits for which they're clearly guilty. These little things can have a large impact on a Genshin Impact player's gameplay experience, so it's vital to correct some of these mistakes early on.

More often than not, it will be newer ones that do these bad habits. However, these mistakes won't kill a Genshin Impact player's enjoyment of the game. It's just crucial to fix them early on so they save time in the long run.

Five things Genshin Impact players shouldn't be doing

5) Not doing the Daily Check-In everyday

August's rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's understandable that some players aren't aware of the Daily Check-In. However, some of the lazier Genshin Impact enthusiasts are bound to check it out a few times and then forget about it for the rest of the month.

It doesn't take long to collect these rewards, especially since the HoYoLAB app makes it incredibly convenient to do so. Doing it every day for most of the month will at least net the player a good amount of free exp.

Sometimes, real life gets in the way, so there are instances where it's unavoidable.

4) Not using Crowns of Insight

The Crown of Insight, as viewed in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some casual Genshin Impact players don't even bother using the Crowns of Insight that they have to max out a talent. This is an exceptionally rare material and so far, only 11 have been released in Genshin Impact.

It's a cruel twist of irony that some Genshin Impact players have a few of these crowns sitting in their inventory, yet they're not even close to maxing out a talent. Maxing out talents is extremely useful in Genshin Impact, and choosing not to use them can rub some meta slaves the wrong way.

3) Prioritizing the rarest artifacts on a character all the time

The rarest artifact can be the best choice for a character, but it's not always applicable. For example, an artifact bonus set like Blizzard Strayer is not going to help Diluc when nobody on the team uses Cryo.

Sometimes, it's better to go with a common artifact if it's relevant to the character's strengths. Ideally, it will be a higher rarity artifact, but some Genshin Impact players just blindly put on the strongest artifacts they have without looking at their effects.

2) Trying to level and ascend every character at the same time

Genshin Impact has a lot of fun characters, but leveling them all up at the same time takes some effort (Image via World of RPG)

Genshin Impact is an easy game, so doing this won't make the game impossible or anything like that. However, it's simply not practical for a casual player to try and get every character they own to a good level. Likewise, getting everybody good artifacts/weapons will take a while.

Hence, low-level Genshin Impact players are recommended to train up to four core party members. Some ascensions require loads of materials, so stretching their resources too thin can end up wasting their time.

Once a player has a few characters maxed out, then it's perfectly okay to move on to the rest of the cast.

1) Not utilizing map markers

A map, with some Jueyun Chili marked (Image via Sportskeeda)

Interactive maps and memorization are useful for finding certain locations in Genshin Impact, but they can't always be relied upon. For one, there are too many resources to memorize. Another reason is that it's easier to use an in-game map with specific markers than having to rely on an interactive map.

Players can also provide custom names for some pins. These markings show up on the minimap too. Thus, it makes them exceptionally useful for repeated farming runs.

Most Genshin Impact players can get by without using this tool, but it's an amazing quality-of-life feature.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul