Genshin Impact: Everything players need to know about the Crown of Insight

Genshin Impact requires a lot of different materials to level up the talents of each character.

Usually, new players encounter all the required materials but do not understand the need for Crown of Insight because it is usable in the endgame only.

Players often miss the opportunity to claim this rare material from limited-time events.

Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Requirement of crown of Insight for upgrading talents

Purpose: Talent level-up material

Rarity: 5-stars

Description: Once a medium for the storage and transfer of wisdom in ancient times. Now, wisdom is found in ancient texts and in profound speech. Nevertheless, this Crown of Insight must still be able to impart some transcendent power and wisdom to its bearer.

Crown of Insight, known as Crown of Sagehood in V1.1 of Genshin Impact, is a precious talent level-up material. It can only be obtained via time-limited events and by upgrading the Frostbearing tree to level 11.

The material comes into play once players hit the character ascension tier six. One Crown of Insight can be used to upgrade a character's talent from level 9 to level 10.

Obtainable Crown of Insight from the Frostbearing tree

Obtainable Crown of Insight from the Xiao Market

To obtain Crowns of Insight, players must be attentive to the limited-time events that provide this material as a redeemable reward. In the past, events such as "Unreconciled Stars" and "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" have featured this item in the event rewards.

In the current Lantern Rite event in V1.3, a Crown of Insight can be redeemed from "Xiao Market" using Peace Talismans. It's important not to miss a single opportunity to redeem this material.

It is one the rarest talent level-up material in the game right now.

