Genshin Impact daily check-in feature is now available on HoYoLAB app for Android and iOS

If logging into HoYoLAB on one's personal computer is too much of a hassle for daily check-ins, Genshin Impact players are going to love its app on Android and iOS.

Convenience goes a long way in making a game more enjoyable for players. The daily check-in feature is a nice touch that gives players a little extra something for playing Genshin Impact.

However, doing so on a computer can be inconvenient for some players.

The HoYoLAB app works the same for both Android and iOS devices, and it's not too different from the regular version found on web browsers. Hence, players who prefer doing everything in an app should download the HoYoLAB app.

The Genshin Impact daily check-in feature on the HoYoLAB app for Android and iOS users is now available

LTTP but you can now daily check-in with HoYoLab app on mobile. I was so lazy when they first introduced this daily check-in a few months ago so I just skipped all of it. lol#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/N6xQna5J3t — DevilTakoyaki (@deviltakoyaki) July 16, 2021

To access the daily check-in feature with the HoYoLAB app for Android and iOS users, Genshin Impact players should first download and log in. From there, they should open the app, and click on the 2nd icon seen on the bottom (seen to the left of the "+" icon).

Players should notice something that says "Check-in," and then click on it. They will see the "Daily Check-In" screen they're used to, except with a few caveats. First, there is a "Check-In Notification" that they can enable below "Reward History."

It's useful to enable so players know when to do it. Click on it and then select the appropriate server (America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO) and then select "OK" to enable it.

Afterwards, Genshin Impact players just need to click on the appropriate day and reward they're on.

Daily Check-In on PC

Genshin Impact players can access the daily-check in most easily on their phones (Image via miHoYo)

Some Genshin Impact players have reported that they can no longer collect their Daily Check-In rewards on their computers. Some of them reported that old links that were bookmarked would still work, as well as accessing HoYoLAB on their phone or tablet's browser.

Either way, using the HoYoLAB app is the easiest and most convenient way to avoid having this problem in the future. Some players (understandably) weren't happy about it when it was a problem yesterday.

HoYoLAB app info

The HoYoLAB app has some requirements for players to keep in mind (Image via miHoYo)

The HoYoLAB app has some requirements in order for Genshin Impact players to run it properly. Apple users should have their mobile devices running on iOS version 11.0 or higher. They should also have at least 51.2 MB of storage to download the app.

Android users can run the HoYoLAB app if their Android version is 6.0 or higher. They will also need 48.75 MB of storage space to download the app. Both the Android and iOS versions of the app are free to download.

Other uses for the HoYoLAB app

‼️WE HAVE AN APP FOR HOYOLAB NOW‼️



okay ngl i’ve always wanted to have one like this and i saw it from the website and downloaded it instantly!! it’s easy to use to🥺 pic.twitter.com/9qjxRSYJKu — charm; genshintwt (asia), anitwt (@kaeyaskitten) July 15, 2021

While the daily check-in feature is nice to use for Genshin Impact players, it's not the sole purpose of the HoYoLAB app. It does everything the web-variant is capable of doing, which includes:

Participating in the forums

Doing certain web events

Reading official event news

Checking out strategy guides

Checking out fanart and cosplays

All of this is possible at the convenience of one's mobile device. It's not groundbreaking or anything like that, but it gives the players more control and freedom with how they wish to access HoYoLAB.

