Genshin Impact daily check-in feature in July 2021: All you need to know

Genshin Impact's daily check-in feature via the forums is a completely different feature from the daily log-in in the game.

Most Genshin Impact players are aware of the occasional log-in rewards in the game, as that just requires the player to log in to collect it. However, many casual Genshin Impact players are unaware that there is a completely separate feature which requires the player to log into their HoYoLAB account.

This feature was added back in Version 1.6 (with the official post being made back on February 28, 2021). Although it's not brought up in-game, taking advantage of the daily check-in to HoYoLAB can give the player some pretty good rewards (and it's easy to do).

To check one's own daily log-in, one should click here.

All you need to know: Genshin Impact daily check-in feature in July 2021

Click on the calendar icon to access the daily check-in feature (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the player clicked on the link above, they should then see "Daily Check-In" with Paimon looking rather silly. In the case of July 2021, there are 31 days for players to check-in.

As the name might imply, this is a daily check-in, so players cannot just go to the same link over and over again to get all of the rewards quickly. If players don't want to have that link stored, then they're free to go to the home page of HoYoLAB and click on the calendar icon as seen above.

Basic info about the Genshin Impact daily check-in

Genshin Impact rewards for July 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's worth noting that only PC and mobile gamers can take advantage of this feature. Players on other platforms cannot collect their daily check-in rewards, although it could change in the future (but there are no guarantees).

Players should also know that the daily check-in feature is based on the UTC+8 timezone. Hence, the daily time might not match up with where the player lives. The rewards are useful for an activity that is very easy to participate in.

Anything a player collects should be instantly delivered to the Genshin Impact client, even if the player is already logged in. Any delays would be related to server maintenance.

Monthly check-in rewards are reset on the 1st of every month at 0:00 (UTC+8), and it's worth noting that previous check-ins do not contribute to a new month's rewards. Players can also check their reward history near the top right of this page.

