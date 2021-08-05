10 most preferred characters for Genshin Impact 2.0 Spiral Abyss

The later floors of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact are infamously difficult. Fortunately, players can clear these infamous floors by understanding which characters the pros are using in Genshin Impact to clear the Spiral Abyss.

All of this data stems from nearly 16,000 people who have beaten floor 12 in Genshin Impact. The percentage that follows a character's name indicates how likely a person will use that character (in the situation that they own them).

The ten most picked Genshin Impact characters for the Spiral Abyss in version 2.0

1) Zhongli (97.97%)

Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zongli is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact right now thanks to his current skillset. He's a top-tier support option, especially with the Tenacity of the Millelith 4-set bonus. It perfectly complements his shield, and it works even when Zhongli is not active.

The interesting thing about Zhongli is that he has a fairly diverse set of options. For example, the Tenacity of the Millelith 4-set is his most preferred artifact set, but it's only seen 48% of the time.

2) Kazuha (96.61%)

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha is on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to his artifact choice. 94% of Kazuha owners used the Viridescent Venerer 4-set bonus. It makes sense, given that Kazuha triggers Swirls exceptionally easily.

Like with Zhongli, Kazuha is a top-tier support option. He's more offensive but he's still easily splashable into several different team comps.

3) Venti (94.07%)

Venti (Image via Genshin Impact)

Venti has been an exceptional choice for the Spiral Abyss in the past, and that hasn't changed. He is still terrific when it comes to dealing with mobs and it's worth noting that nearly 26% more people own Venti than Kazuha (according to survey data).

As another Anemo user in Genshin Impact, Venti also uses the Viridescent Venerer 4-set bonus 94% of the time. However, Venti's highest weapon usage comes at The Stringless 34% of the time, and his overall weapon choices vary in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Ganyu (90.16%)

Ganyu excels in wiping the floor with most enemies in Genshin Impact, and it's no different in the Spiral Abyss. Her AoE attacks are useful in the Spiral Abyss, especially since she can trigger Cryo rather effortlessly.

She is a Bow user, but her DPS capabilities shouldn't be underestimated.

5) Xingqiu (88.47%)

Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is the first 4-star character on this list, which means he's also the first character that should ideally have several Constellations. His average Constellation level is 5.47, and 83% of Xingqiu owners' weapon of choice is Sacrificial Sword.

He's just an insanely useful support option, especially since he can reduce DMG taken and supplement his teammates' DMG quite nicely.

6) Bennett (87.24%)

Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wherever Xingqiu is, Bennett is usually close by. He's the more offensive support option, and he's nearly as good as Xingqiu is within the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Like Xingqiu, Bennett is a 4-star character. However, his average Constellation level is 4.22, and the main stat that stands out regarding his usage is that 83% of players used the Noblesse Oblige 4-set bonus.

7) Hu Tao (85.61%)

Hu Tao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao is a risky, yet exceptional DPS option in the Spiral Abyss. It's worth noting that most of the characters above her in terms of usage can help mitigate the risk of using her. This, in turn, helps elevate her usefulness overall.

60% of Genshin Impact players used the Staff of Homa, and 77% of them used the Crimson Witch of Flames 4-set bonus. It's worth noting that she has slightly more usage on Floor 12 than Ganyu.

8) Ayaka (82.11%)

The newest playable character in Genshin Impact is well-suited for the hardest floors in the Spiral Abyss. She's used less than Ganyu and Hu Tao on Floor 12, but she still has an overwhelmingly high usage compared to most other Genshin Impact characters.

69% of players used the Blizzard Strayer 4-set bonus, and 57% of players used the Mistsplitter Reforged as their weapon of choice. Given that Ayaka is a Cryo unit, she can CRIT exceptionally easily with that artifact set.

9) Mona (78.63%)

Mona (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mona has seen an uptick in usage compared to Genshin Impact 1.6. She's used over 50% throughout floors 9 through 12, with Floor 11 being her highest. Unlike several other characters on this list, she doesn't have much of a dominating weapon or artifact choice.

She's also the only 5-star character with an average constellation level above C1 on this list. An average level of 1.17 isn't much, but it can be easily explained because she's always available.

Either way, her Elemental Burst is fantastic for damage, and her Elemental Skill is one of the few viable taunts in Genshin Impact.

10) Diona (65.52%)

Diona (Image via Genshin Impact)

The shift between Mona's usage and Diona's usage is more noticeable than the previous shifts in the Spiral Abyss. That doesn't mean Diona is bad, but she's not as necessary to clear the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

She's primarily a support unit with solid capabilities when it comes to shielding and healing. 89% of players used the Sacrificial Bow with Diona for the Spiral Abyssn in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

