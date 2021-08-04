5 best Genshin Impact characters for version 2.0 Spiral Abyss

The 2.0 version of Genshin Impact poses the most challenging Spiral Abyss so far. Currently, Spiral Abyss is the only endgame content in Genshin Impact that gives a tough battle to players, especially on higher floors. Regular change in Ley Lines and varying enemies makes it more difficult for players to manage their team composition.

Although no character can be termed as 'the best' in Genshin Impact, some characters do make fights easier. The article mentions five such characters that can be of great help while clearing higher floors in the 2.0 Spiral Abyss.

5 Best characters for clearing 2.0 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

5) Xingqiu

Xingqiu's incredible abilities were noticed pretty late by the Genshin Impact community. His constant application of the Hydro element, even when being off-field, makes him a great supporting character. Xingqiu's Elemental Skill has one of the highest damage multipliers in the game. He can even reduce incoming damage and decrease interruptions during combat.

Xingqiu (image via ZaFrostPet)

The addition of Pyro Hypostasis to Floor 11 Chamber 3 kind of makes it compulsory for players to have a Hydro character. Breaking the shield of Pyro Hypostasis is a lot easier with a Hydro character, and Xingqiu holds the top spot in dealing continuous Hydro damage. Other than that, Xingqiu can also help in dealing with massive damage through Vaporize and Freeze reactions.

4) Ganyu

Ganyu's powerful charged attacks can deal massive AoE Cryo damage to enemies. Being a Bow user, Ganyu can also take advantage of attacking while far away from the target. She is currently considered the best DPS by the Genshin Impact community.

Ganyu (image via miHoYo)

Ganyu can easily shatter the shields of Abyss Heralds and Abyss Lectors in the Spiral Abyss.

3) Venti

Venti is a broken character in Genshin Impact. His crowd control skills makes him an all-time favorite. Venti's Elemental Burst creates a Storm Eye that pulls all nearby enemies to a specific spot, making it easier to attack all of them at once. In the process, enemies constantly take Anemo damage and are unable to move or perform any attack.

Venti (image via miHoYo)

Players can use Venti's Burst to deal strong reaction damage using the Swirl reaction. Venti's Burst also regenerates a ton of energy, making him a sure-shot character for the Spiral Abyss.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha (image via miHoYo)

Kazuha has the abilities of all the Anemo characters in Genshin Impact up to some extent. From gathering nearby enemies and causing strong swirl reactions to powerful plunging attacks, Kazuha can do it all. His talents have a considerable AoE and favor massive reaction damage. All of these make Kazuha an excellent character against a horde of enemies.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli (image via miHoYo)

The Geo Archon is the most picked Genshin Impact character in Spiral Abyss. Zhongli's shield is currently the strongest in the game. Zhongli's burst drops a meteor dealing massive Geo damage and petrifying enemies in a wide AoE. Every challenge in Geshin Impact becomes easier if Zhongli is in the team.

