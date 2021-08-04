Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: New Spiral Abyss floor challenges and enemies revealed

Recent Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks suggest some new updates to the Spiral Abyss regarding its enemies and floor challenges.

The new leak only pertains to Floors 9 through 12. Enemy lineups for Floors 9 and 10 will be the same, but Floors 11 and 12 will be updated. Likewise, there are new phases that Genshin Impact players should keep in mind when doing the new Spiral Abyss in version 2.1. All new details will be listed further below in this article.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss updates periodically, so the idea of the floors being updated is nothing new. There's always the possibility for anything in it to change in the final version as this is just a leak.

Still, Genshin Impact players can get a better idea of what the updated Spiral Abyss floor challenges and enemies will look like.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: New Spiral Abyss floor challenges and enemies info

All of the new changes occur in the Abyssal Moon Spire, which consists of Floors 9 through 12 in the Spiral Abyss.

New enemies for Floors 11 & 12 in Genshin Impact 2.1

Floor 9 and Floor 10 will not change in the 2.1 update. However, Floor 11 and Floor 12 will have their enemy lineups altered.

Floor 11 Chamber 1 will have level 88 enemies. Blazing Axe Mitachurls, Electro Hilichurl Grenadiers, and Pyro Hilichurl Shooters are expected in the first half. The second half will be Pyro Abyss Mages, Dendro Samachurls, Pyro Hilichurl Shooters, and Hilichurl Grenadiers. The amount of each enemy type isn't known yet.

Floor 11 Chamber 2 has level 90 enemies, and its first half consists of Treasure Hoarders of the Gravedigger, Seaman, and Scout variants, as well as a Fatui Pyroslinger.

The second half has Kairagi: Fiery Might and Treasure Hoarders of the Pugilist, Crusher, Electro Potioneer, and Cryo Potioneer types.

Floor 11 Chamber 3 has level 92 enemies. Fatui Pyro Agents, Cryo Cicin Mages, and Electro Cicin Mages will be present in the first half. The second half will have a Geovishap, Pyro Whopperflower, and a Large Pyro Slime.

The Maguu Kenki will return in Floor 12, Chamber 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be level 95 enemies on Floor 12 Chamber 1. The Nobushi: Hitsukeban and Kikouban will be present in the first half, alongside the Treasure Hoarders of the Gravedigger, Handyman, Seaman variants. There will also be Potioneers of the Electro, Pyro, Cryo, and Hydro types.

The second half will have a Stonehide Lawachurl, Eye of the Storm, Anemo Specter, and Geo Specter.

Floor 12 Chamber 2 will have level 98 enemies. The first half will have a Maguu Kenki, while the second half will have a Mirror Maiden and a Fatui Cryo Cicin mage.

Finally, Floor 12 Chamber 3 will have level 100 enemies. The first half is a Ruin Guard, and the second half is the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Spiral Abyss phases in Genshin Impact 2.1

The first new Spiral Abyss phase in Genshin Impact 2.1 is that Elemental Bursts will increase all characters' ATK by 6.5% for 15 seconds, and can stack up to seven times.

Also, with seven stacks, the active character will unleash shockwaves with normal attacks once every two seconds.

The second phase of the Spiral Abyss for Genshin Impact 2.1 also relates to Elemental Bursts. After using an Elemental Burst, a character's Normal and Charged Attacks instigate a shockwave where the enemy is.

This will cost them 1% of their HP, and it can be fatal. Only one shockwave can happen every second.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul