How to find treasures in Genshin Impact Lost Riches event (Day 1)

The Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact is back with the 2.0 update, and players around the world have already started hunting for treasures hidden in Inazuma.

At the moment, there are two treasure locations available, and a special treasure that can be obtained after finding eight clues.

Here's a quick guide to finding all the treasures of Inazuma from the Lost Riches event on Day one.

How to find treasures in Chinju Forest in Genshin Impact

At the beginning of the event, Ulman hands the players his treasure book and a Treasure-Seeking Seelie companion. They must use both these items efficiently to complete this event.

Treasure area 1 is the Chinju Forest, and players can easily reach the area using a waypoint. Upon reaching the area, they have to activate the Treasure-Seeking Seelie as it will guide them towards the digging areas.

Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that pet seelies received from earlier Lost Riches events do not work in the latest Inazuma regions. Hence, make sure to equip only the latest Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

Treasures are hidden in the Chinju Forest randomly for every player. They simply need to follow the seelie. Enemies (mostly treasure hoarders) might spawn nearby treasures and the seelie will hide itself from them.

Accordingly, players must defeat all the enemies for the seelie to reappear near them.

The goal is to collect all the treasures from Chinju Forest and get a total of 60 Iron Coins from it. This will complete the exploration of this region and unlock the next treasure location in Nazuchi Beach.

Nazuchi beach viewpoint in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just like Chinju Forest, players must stroll Nazuchi Beach with their seelie and collect 60 Iron Coins.

How to find special treasures in Lost Riches event

Even though Genshin Impact recommends players to collect 8 hints before finding the special treasure, they can simply teleport to Araumi South West waypoint, and then go North East.

Special treasures in Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Equipping the Treasure-Seeking Seelie is important for finding special treasures too. They will spawn at random locations for every player.

Look for the puzzle hint in the diary, and walk on the blue colored tiles to unlock the special treasure.

The Lost Riches event is a great way to have fun while exploring Inazuma. Also, players who've already started saving resources to pull for Yoimiya or Baal following the 2.1 update can avail 420 Primogems from it.

