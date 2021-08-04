Genshin Impact Lost Riches event release date, rewards, and Seelie companion details

Genshin Impact had initially released the Lost Riches event six months ago, and it's coming back after a long gap. A new Seelie companion will also arrive with the returning event, and those who missed it earlier can finally take part now.

It is safe to assume that the Lost Riches event will be equally spectacular in the 2.0 update, as it will take place in the latest Inazuma region. It will begin on August 6 and continue till August 16.

Alongside some essential rewards, it will also provide bonus rewards in the form of special treasures.

Eligibility criteria for Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact

Players must be Adventure Rank 20 or above to take part in the 2.0 Lost Riches event. However, reaching AR 20 is not an arduous task and is easily achievable within 2-3 days.

As usual, completing a new World Quest will activate the new event. Leaks suggest that this time around, they will have to search for unique treasures by decoding clues in Inazuma. This will eventually lead to a reunion with the famous Ulman NPC.

A Seelie in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned above, the Lost Riches event will last for ten days. Accordingly, a new set of challenges will be available every day, implying that a wide range of attractive rewards will arrive daily.

Will there be a new Seelie companion in the 2.0 update?

Like the previous editions, the upcoming Lost Riches event will grant rewards such as Mora, Adventurer's Experience, Hero's Wit, and Primogems.

Moreover, the three original Seelie pets will be available for purchase in these color options:

Dayflower

Rose

Curcuma

A new Seelie companion named Viola will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.0. It will be available as a reward, but no other information about it has been released yet.

The Lost Riches event will grant rewards such as Mora, Adventurer's Experience, Hero's Wit, and Primogem (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the moment, Genshin Impact only offers four pets to players, including three Seelies and Endora. This explains why they are excited to get their hands on a new Viola Seelie.

Seelie companions are a fascinating feature for an open-world game like Genshin Impact. They always float next to the characters, similar to Paimon.

By introducing new characters and exciting events, the 2.0 update has undoubtedly lived up to the hype, and it seems like the upcoming 2.1 patch will be no different.

