How to get the Inazuman craftable Claymore blueprint in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact released a whole set of new forgeable weapons in Version 2.0.

The new set is named the Amethyst series in conjunction with one crucial material for all the forgeable weapons, the Amethyst Lump. Players can only forge each weapon in this series after collecting the blueprints for the respective weapons.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is the new forgeable claymore in the Amethyst series. The diagram for this claymore is inside a Luxurious Chest behind a locked Arsenal gate in Tatarasuna. Here's how Genshin Impact players can unlock the Arsenal gate and obtain Katsuragikiri Nagamasa's blueprint.

How to get Katsuragikiri Nagamasa claymore's blueprint in Genshin Impact

The Arsenal gate near the river in Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can obtain Katsuragikiri Nagamasa's blueprint by collecting a Luxurious Chest inside a locked Arsenal gate. This gate is located in the central part of Tatarasuna beside the river.

Following the directions on the map above, players can start by teleporting to the teleport waypoint of the southern end in Tatarasuna. Then, glide down towards the central part of Tatarasuna. From the center part, turn southwest, and players can see the Arsenal gate.

Players can unlock the Arsenal gate by collecting three 'Key to Some Place' around Tatarasuna. All the keys are placed inside a Common Chest. Genshin Impact players can discover the keys' location below.

Key to Some Place #1

The first key on the second floor of a broken tower (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

Location of the first key on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first key, players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Kannazuka. Then, head southwest until they can see a barrier surrounding a broken tower. The Common Chest containing the key is on the second floor of the ruined building.

Genshin Impact players need to summon an Electrogranum from a nearby Thunder Sakura Bough to enter the barrier safely. Players can enter the barrier even with a low-level Electrogranum (Level 1 of Sacred Sakura Tree).

Key to Some Place #2

The second key beside boxes and ropes (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

Location of the second key on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can acquire the second key by jumping down from the cliff at the southern end teleport waypoint and landing on the wooden platform. Players can see a Common Chest beside some ropes and boxes.

Key to Some Place #3

The third key on top of a roof (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

Location of the third key on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can collect the last 'Key to Some Place' on top of a roof in the center of Tatarasuna. For the easiest route, players can glide down from the teleport waypoint at the southern end of Tatarasuna to the houses in the central part.

Luxurious Chest containing Katsuragikiri Nagamasa's diagram (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Genshin Impact players have collected all three 'Key to Some Place,' they can head to the Arsenal gate to unlock it. The Luxurious Chest will be automatically unsealed once players open the gate.

Note that if players approach the chest, three enemies will spawn. The enemies are Ruin Cruser, Ruin Scout, and Ruin Defender. It is recommended for players to defeat their enemies first before opening the Luxurious Chest.

Read More: How to get Inazuma's craftable Bow blueprint in Genshin Impact

Edited by Srijan Sen