Where is the Souvenir Shop in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players often obtain Sigils from every Treasure Chest they have open. Besides treasure chests, gamers can also gain Sigils from small rocky outcrops in Liyue or small boxes floating in the water. These Sigils can be used to exchange materials and Mora in Souvenir Shops.

Souvenir Shop is available in every nation of Genshin Impact. Note that items sold in the Souvenir Shop are not restocked. However, there are unlimited Mora exchange offers that can be found here. This article will cover the location of all Souvenir Shops in Genshin Impact.

Location of all Souvenir Shops in Genshin Impact

Mondstadt Souvenir Shop location

Marjorie, the owner of Mondstadt Souvenir Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Mondstadt Souvenir Shop on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mondstadt Souvenir Shop is located southeast of Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt. Genshin Impact players can see Marjorie standing in front of the Souvenir Shop. One easy way to spot the NPCs for the shop is with a diamond icon on top of them and the map.

Genshin Impact players need Anemo Sigil to trade any items in Mondstadt Souvenir Shop. The unlimited Mora exchange cost two Sigils for 1600 Mora. Anemo Sigils can only be used in Mondstadt and can't be exchanged in Liyue or Inazuma Souvenir Shop. The same goes for Geo Sigils and Electro Sigils.

Liyue Souvenir Shop location

Xingxi, the owner of Liyue Souvenir Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Liyue Souvenir Shop on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can find the Liyue Souvenir Shop south of the Teleport Waypoint in Liyue Harbor. The owner of Liyue Souvenir shop is Xingxi. Players can interact with her to exchange Geo Sigils for materials and Mora the shop had in stock.

Inazuma Souvenir Shop location

Mikoshi Genichirou, the owner of Inazuma Souvenir Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Inazuma Souvenir Shop on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find Inazuma Souvenir Shop in Inazuma City. Travelers can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint southern end of Inazuma City and walk north across a bridge.

random genshin impact tip: if you're low on mora, i suggest you trade your anemo and/or geo sigils at the souvenir shop. pic.twitter.com/Omk1gfA4Ob — yla hal !¡ (@H4KUJOUDAI) March 25, 2021

Players can talk to Mikoshi Genichirou to start the dialog. However, in Genshin Impact version 2.0, Travelers cannot buy anything from Inazuma Souvenir Shop as the stock had run out. The store may restock its supply in Genshin Impact version 2.1 or future versions.

