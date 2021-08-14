Top 5 Genshin Impact characters in August 2021

Characters keep increasing with each update in Genshin Impact, inadvertently raising the difficulty of the Spiral Abyss.

In Genshin Impact version 2.0, a total of 19 4-star characters has been released. Each character has a different vision, weapon, and role in a team. Of course, each version has its own character tier list, often used as a reference by new Genshin Impact players to determine which characters deserve their focus.

While most 4-stars characters' abilities differ and are subject to their build, there are some who are practical and advantageous in all battles.

5 most popular 4-star characters in Genshin Impact V2.0

5) Sucrose

Sucrose Splash Image (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose has always been a great Anemo support ever since the release of Genshin Impact. She is also often labeled as a budget Venti, which is an unfair statement. Sucrose's value as a Support character has increased since the last Spiral Abyss update, where Swirl elemental reactions do more damage.

Her Elemental Skill and Burst effectively gather enemies in Spiral Abyss, especially if players don't have Venti and Kazuha. Furthermore, Sucrose's Basic Attack can quickly spread Elemental Reaction with her Swirl.

However, Sucrose's most crucial weapon is her passive skill 'Mollis Favonius,' which improves all party members' Elemental Mastery for 8 seconds.

4) Xiangling

Xiangling Splash Image (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Beginners often use Xiangling as a DPS character in the early stages of Genshin Impact. However, Xiangling's position as one of the best Pyro characters has never staggered, even with new updates.

With different artifacts and weapons, Xiangling can be utilized as both a DPS and Support character. Her Elemental Burst has a nice amount of damage scaling and causes havoc in a wide area.

Apart from that, both her Elemental Skill and Burst remain in the field while swapping characters. This allows players to trigger Elemental Reactions from other active characters.

3) Diona

Diona Splash Image (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vision: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Diona is the best 4-star shield provider in Genshin Impact. She is an efficient package of healing, shields, and elemental support. Upon release, Diona was overshadowed by Zhongli because of his powerful shield. However, players gradually realized how valuable Diona is.

Diona's shield may be the second-best in Genshin Impact after Zhongli's. But, of course, this is when the player focuses on her HP. Not only does she provide a shield, but Diona also heals teammates with her Elemental Burst, which is scaled from her HP.

If that isn't enough, Diona's Burst in C6 also boosts the active character's Element Mastery by 200 within the Burst's radius.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu Character Menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vision: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu was once an underrated character in the early release of Genshin Impact. Now, players rarely see others complete their Spiral Abyss team without him. He is exceptional in triggering an Elemental Reaction from his Burst.

Xingqiu's Elemental Skill deals decent damage while creating Rain Swords around active characters, providing multiple buffs. The Rain Swords reduces the amount of damage taken by characters while also boosting their resistance to interruption.

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst is his most highlighted skill as it can trigger consecutive Hydro sword rain attacks, even when he is off field. This allows players to quickly generate Elemental Reactions from other active characters.

1) Bennett

Bennett Splash Image (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Ironically, the unlucky Bennett is the best good luck charm for every player in Genshin Impact. He is extremely versatile and suitable in any team composition.

Bennett's Elemental Skill has a very short cooldown with a high generation of Elemental Particles. However, his outstanding quality is the Elemental Burst, which allows him to heal and buff his teammates within the skill's radius.

With enough Energy Recharge, Genshin Impact players can spam Bennett's Elemental Burst non-stop. This skill alone makes a big difference for any team in the Spiral Abyss.

Disclaimer: This list is based on data from most picked 4-star characters for the ongoing Spiral Abyss cycle

