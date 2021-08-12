Best Genshin Impact Sayu build with Elemental Mastery priority

Now at the midway point of version 2.0, Genshin Impact has released Sayu as a featured 4-star character in the new event banner.

Sayu is the first Anemo claymore user to debut in Genshin Impact. She has a very unique playstyle, with a strong reliance on her Elemental Burst. As for her role on the team, Sayu serves as both a healer and a source of Anemo sub-DPS.

Genshin Impact players are currently testing different builds for Sayu, and several popular setups are focused on her Elemental Mastery.

How to build Sayu for Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact

Sayu's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, Elemental Mastery is generally helpful for Anemo support characters like Sayu. This is because the Elemental Mastery stat can make Swirl reactions much more powerful. For Sayu, however, this stat provides some bonuses that are specific to her playstyle.

Once she gets her first ascension talent, “Someone More Capable,” Sayu’s Swirl reactions heal all party members based on her Elemental Mastery. This only works when she’s the active character. However, C6 Sayu gets even better Elemental Mastery effects.

Sayu's constellation (Image via Genshin Impact)

At C6, Sayu’s Muji-Muji Daruma’s attack damage and healing ability scale up with her Elemental Mastery. Since her Elemental Burst is the most useful part of her kit in combat, C6 Sayu players may want to consider an Elemental Mastery build.

Best weapons for Sayu in Genshin Impact

Rainslasher

At level 90, Rainslasher provides a bonus of 165 points to Elemental Mastery. When equipped to Sayu, it directly improves the Swirl reactions created by her or her Muji-Muji Daruma.

Sayu equipped with Rainslasher in Genshin Impact (Image via silenttype)

With Electro or Hydro characters on the team, Sayu becomes especially powerful with Rainslasher equipped. This claymore provides a 20% damage bonus against enemies affected by these elements, and the buff scales to 36% with refinement.

Currently, no 5-star claymores have an Elemental Mastery substat, and Rainslasher is the only 4-star option that does. Though its ability is rather niche, players who plan to run Sayu with characters like Fischl and Mona can easily trust Rainslasher to the ninja.

Elemental Recharge claymores

Although Rainslasher is the only viable Elemental Mastery claymore, players shouldn’t forget the importance of Elemental Recharge. Sayu’s burst costs 80 energy, and players should aim for the Daruma to be constantly in play.

The best 5-star claymore to serve this purpose would be Skyward Pride, with an Elemental Recharge bonus of up to 36.8%. This weapon’s base attack also scales to a high 674, which provides a solid boost to Sayu’s sub-DPS.

Skyward Pride description (Image via Genshin Impact)

The best 4-star Energy Recharge claymore for Sayu may be the new craftable weapon, Katsuragikiri Nagamasa. At level 90, this claymore provides a 45.9% bonus to Elemental Recharge. Admittedly, this falls short of Favonius Greatsword’s 61.3% buff, but Nagamasa’s ability helps make up for the deficit.

With Katsuragikiri Nagamasa, Sayu’s Elemental Skill will help her regain energy to use her burst. When Sayu hits an enemy with her Elemental Skill, she will initially lose some energy but will quickly regain more than what was lost.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Favonius Greatsword is still a great option for Sayu because of its huge Elemental Recharge buff.

Genshin Impact players can also try their hand at the awesome 4-star claymore, Sacrificial Greatsword, to use Sayu’s Elemental Skill repeatedly.

R3 Sacrificial Greatsword description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Best artifacts for Sayu in Genshin Impact

To shred enemies with elemental attacks, the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact set is Sayu’s best option. This set bonus provides a 15% Anemo damage buff and a 60% Swirl damage buff. Enemies hit by this character’s Swirls will get a 40% resistance debuff to the swirled element.

Viridescent Venerer artifact set bonuses (Image via game8)

For this particular Sayu build, players should focus on Elemental Mastery as the main stat of their artifacts. An Anemo damage goblet is also recommended to increase the Muji-Muji Daruma's damage output.

As always, artifact stats matter more than the set in Genshin Impact. If the stats and substats are better, players can use a 2-piece set of Noblesse Oblige or Wanderer's Troupe to complement Sayu's kit.

