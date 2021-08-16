How to get Genshin Impact Redeem codes in August 2021: Twitch Paimon Extension method explained

Genshin Impact recently joined the Prime Gaming Program, which was confirmed by Amazon last month. There have been reward codes for the duration of two months on Twitch from July to August 2021.

The months of September and November will offer two more batches of rewards each on Amazon Prime Gaming services.

REMINDER TO CLAIM YOUR FREE 60 PRIMOGEMS FROM THE PAIMON EXTENSION



1) GO TO ANY TWITCH STREAM THAT HAS THE EXTENSION ENABLED



2) CLICK ON THE TREASURE CHEST NEAR THE BOTTOM-RIGHT OF PAIMON TO GET YOUR UNIQUE (ONE-TIME USE) CODE pic.twitter.com/FQ5lC0My8d — Enviosity ( 🔴 LIVE ) (@Enviosity) August 13, 2021

Additionally, Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to claim 60 Primogems, 8 Hero's Wit, and 5 Mushroom Pizza.

Players will be able to claim all these rewards as it is one of the perks of Amazon Prime service until August 18. In the coming months, there might be more rewards on the Gaming service.

However, to claim the 60 primogems from Twitch streamers, there won't be any need to be subscribed to any sort of Amazon services.

As this prominent currency is always welcomed by the community, everyone will be looking to stock up on as many gems as they can to use for future characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact Redemption Codes from Twitch streamers in August 2021

1) Log in to Twitch

Before redeeming the code for Primogems, players from every region will need to log in or create an account on the Twitch platform.

Twitch login screen (Image via Twitch)

This can also be done on a second account as the platform will ask for the User ID to send the redemption code to. After logging in, players can look for any renowned Genshin streamer on Twitch and redeem the code.

2) Getting the code

After logging in, on the left side of the platform, players can look for any well renowned Genshin streamer. After opening the stream, there will be a floating PNG of Paimon on the left side of the screen alongside a small chest.

Interactive chest on Twitch stream (Image via Enviosity)

Players need to interact with a small chest to bring in a small black screen pop-up. This screen will ask for permission to access the Twitch USER ID. Once accepted, there will be a code ready to be redeemed by the players.

3) How to redeem the code

There are two ways a code can be redeemed in Genshin Impact. One from the official website, and the other from within the game itself.

Players can head onto the Genshin Impact website, log in using their respective Username and Region, and redeem the code in the third provided space.

Genshin Impact code redemption screen (Image via Mihoyo)

Another way to redeem this code is to head inside the Genshin Impact game and opening up the account tab inside the settings. From there, players can input their Twitch code by clicking on the "Redeem Now" option.

Code redemption option (Image via Genshin Impact)

One thing to note here is that each account in Genshin Impact can only redeem one of these codes from the Genshin x Twitch collaboration event.

