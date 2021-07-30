Genshin Impact guide: How to get secret Luxurious Chest on nameless island

Genshin Impact 2.0 has provided players with a brand new location, lands, and islands. With the 1.6 update seeing the introduction of the wave riders, miHoYo implemented the same idea of traveling from one island to another using a special boat summoned from a unique waypoint.

With numerous islands and areas to discover, more than 300 chests are scattered across the three main islands of Inazuma. The Precious and the Luxurious Chests draw the most players because of their rarity and the increased number of Primogem drops.

Unlocking a Luxurious Chest, however, doesn't come cheap. Gamers usually have to finish a higher difficulty domain, open a shrine of the depth, or solve a large-scale puzzle to get their hands on these rare chests.

However, a remote location in Inazuma will reward them with a Luxurious Chest that requires a relatively straightforward method to crack.

Luxurious Chest on the nameless island in Genshin Impact

Step 1

The island in question here is a nameless one located south of the Amakane Island of the Narukami region and east of the Kujou Excampment in the Tatarasuna region.

Players can hop onto a wave rider from any one of the two nearest skiff waypoints and travel to the island. Going to the island for a second time will become easier as it hosts a waypoint for a domain.

The domain is called "Violet Court," which provides Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Elegance.

The Luxurious Chest location on the nameless island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The domain teleport can be unlocked if players want to explore the island for a second time. This will allow them to save some time and fast-travel to the location.

Step 2

The next step is fairly simple, and the main idea is to have a good eye for specific locations.

The clay vase on the remote island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The entire island has a set of clay vases scattered across multiple locations. Gamers will have to find all of them on the remote island and smash them using basic attacks, charged attacks, or elemental skills.

Step 3

After breaking all the vases, there will be a notification on the screen's topmost part, which says "Enemy Reinforcement Incoming." This will trigger a boss fight just west of the main domain on the island.

The nameless island's boss, Snaky Lad (Image via Genshin Impact)

Users will have to defeat a boss called "Snaky Lad," who mainly uses dash attacks and inflicts physical damage.

Step 4

Once the boss is defeated, a Luxurious Chest will spawn just on the highland, east of the domain, near the boss's spawn location.

The Luxurious Chest on the nameless island (Image via Genshin Impact)

This chest will reward players in Genshin Impact with 10x Primogems, 4x Electro Sigils, and a few 3-star artifacts.

