Genshin Impact 2.0 PV introduces Baal, Ayaka's background, and new bosses. 

Mihoyo just dropped the bomb after their latest showcase of the upcoming 2.0 Inazuma region in Genshin Impact. Since teasing the very first Inazuma character, Kaedehara Kazuha, Mihoyo has been hyping up the release of 2.0 for quite some time now.

With the latest showcase, Mihoyo revealed new enemies and some background on the most anticipated character in the game, Ayaka. They also unveiled the electro Archon, known as Baal.

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Trailer | Genshin Impact



Overcome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.https://t.co/GdoDnb6GAa#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2021

With the players waiting for Ayaka since the closed beta back in July 2020, it is without a doubt that she is going to be one of the most picked characters in Genshin Impact.

The upcoming version 2.0 will also see the next part of the archon quest titled "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" where the players will be visiting the Inazuma region across the sea to face new challenges and meet new foes.

Baal, the electro Archon in Genshin Impact

Baal aka the God of Eternity or the Raiden Shogun is one of the Seven, currently overseeing the entire region of Inazuma as the electro Archon.

Baal has been portrayed by other characters and her fellow archons as self-centered. She believes the way of the visions is to be controlled by noble and divine beings. This is why she has deployed the "Vision hunt decree" to hunt anyone who possesses a vision. Any captured vision will then be given to the Hundred-eyed god, the thousand-armed statue.

Genshin Impact the electro archon (image source via Mihoyo)

With the latest reveal, she was seen wielding an electro blade quoting the following lines:

You will be inlaid upon this statue.

This can be assumed to be a threat to a vision holder and her attempt at capturing a vision to feed the statue.

Miyuki Sawashiro will be voicing the electro archon in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact 2.0.

Kamisato Ayaka and her backgrounds

Kamisato Ayaka is the upcoming 5-star character in the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact. She is a sword wielder and holds the vision of cryo.

Being highly skilled in martial arts, alongside elemental magic and swordsmanship, the Kamisato clan of the Yashiro Commission is a highly praised clan from Inazuma. Kamisato Ayaka, being its daughter, is both noble and graceful in nature.

Genshin Impact character Kamisato Ayaka (image source via Mihoyo)

Working alongside her older brother Kamisato Ayato, the siblings have split their responsibilities within the clan. The older brother Ayato is in charge of Government affairs, whereas his sister Ayaka is looking into the internal and external affairs of the clan.

New enemies and Bosses

With the release of a new region, it is only fair that Genshin Impact will bring in new foes and bosses for the players to face.

With the latest showcase, Mihoyo revealed new bosses to farm for new ascension materials and gemstones to ascend certain characters. Some of the bosses revealed in the live stream are:

Perpetual Mechanical Array

There are rumors of this enemy being left behind by the destroyed city of Khaenri'ah and having the same type of morphosis as the electro hypostasis.

Pyro Hypostasis

A new cubical type of boss that can shapeshift and deal damage within a specific AOE. Damage to the exposed state can be dealt with the right elemental damage. If the player fails to deal damage, the boss will keep regenerating its HP continuously.

Genshin Impact 2.0 field boss Pyro Hypostasis (image source via Mihoyo)

Ruin Defender:

Unlike Ruin Guards, Ruin Defenders are said to be more agile, with additional deployment of shields protecting it from any frontal attacks.

Maguu Kenki

Maguu Kenki is a field boss that can be accessed even now in the limited-time island for the 1.6. Once 2.0 gets deployed with the new region, Maguu Kenki will be accessible to the players in the new Inazuma update.

Players have been waiting long for new game-changing content from Genshin Impact. With the latest showcase, players have been given a lot of things to look forward to. Building a party or a character accordingly to the harsh environments in Inazuma will be the new additional objective for everyone right now.

