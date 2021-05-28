Latest Genshin Impact Redeem codes from 1.6 live stream: Get free Primogems

Primogems are a rare in-game currency of Genshin Impact. Players can obtain them by opening chests, doing commissions, completing quests, and so on. However, the easiest way to get primogems for free is through redeeming codes.

Many F2P players have a hard time collecting primogems. For them, redeem codes are a blessing from miHoYo. Genshin Impact is about to receive the 1.6 update. Before every update, miHoYo hosts an official live stream to showcase the upcoming content.

During the 1.6 Chinese Livestream, miHoYo released three new redeem codes. Players can redeem these codes to get primogems and other valuables for free.

Read: When and where to watch Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream?

Latest Genshin Impact codes released in version 1.6 live stream (Chinese)

Global Code #3 of 3

UTNBBGSZ3NQM



If you missed them the other two codes were WTNTBYSZJNRD and 8A6ABHTH2N9Z#GenshinImpact #原神 #원신 pic.twitter.com/xDOHMd2fpE — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 28, 2021

Genshin Impact has released three new redeem codes in its recent update live stream. Players from all across the globe can redeem these codes and enjoy some free primogems.

Without further ado, here are the redeem codes from the 1.6 live stream:

WTNTBYSZJNRD - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 8A6ABHTH2N9Z - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit UTNBBGSZ3NQM - 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora

Steps to redeem the codes in Genshin Impact

Redeem code by miHoYo

Some players may not know about redeeming codes. Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem Genshin Impact codes:

The first step is to launch Genshin Impact. After starting the game, click on the "Paimon" icon on the top left corner of the screen. Navigate through the Paimon menu and go to Settings > Account > Redeem code. Enter the redeem code or paste it. After entering the code, click on "Exchange" to redeem the code.

Enter the redeem code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon successful redemption, players will see a "Redemption Complete" pop-up on their screen.

Another redeem code by miHoYo

Repeat the same process with other codes. After redeeming all codes, players can go to their mailbox to collect rewards.

Players can also redeem codes from miHoYo's official site. Here is an alternative method to redeem codes:

Go to this link. Players have to log in with their miHoYo account. After logging in, select the server and enter the redemption code. Click on the redeem button to get primogems in the mailbox.

Read: Genshin Impact Redeem codes for today (May 28): Free 300 Primogems