How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact in September 2021

Genshin Impact update 2.1 has introduced Aloy as a free five-star Cryo character. Considering that miHoYo's action RPG title runs on a gacha system, free rewards are undoubtedly a delight for the players.

However, Aloy is only available to PlayStation users at the moment. On the flip side, players on mobile and PC platforms will have to wait until the 2.2 patch for the character.

Here's a quick guide for PlayStation, Mobile and PC players to get Aloy in Genshin Impact.

How Genshin Impact players on mobile and PC can get Aloy in September 2021

Mobile and PC players can get Aloy in September 2021 if they have friends/acquaintances who own a PS4/PS5 console.

They must follow these steps:

Create a new profile on the friend's PlayStation console. Create a new PlayStation Network Account from the official website. Link the new profile on the friend's PlayStation console with the new PSN account. Launch Genshin Impact on the PlayStation console from the new profile. Link the new PSN account with the miHoYo Genshin Impact account. Go to the in-game mail and avail the PS Exclusive rewards .

There are some things that players must keep in mind while following these steps. They should not create a new PSN account with the email ID they used for the Genshin Impact account.

Secondly, after booting up the game, they should avoid closing the prompt that asks them to link their PSN and miHoYo accounts. Apparently, this prompt only appears once.

Aloy in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Even after linking their miHoYo account with a PSN account, mobile and PC users cannot access the future rewards that mihoYo releases for the PlayStation community. All PlayStation exclusive rewards can only be claimed by visiting the in-game mail from a PS4/PS5 console.

However, once the rewards are claimed, they can be used on other platforms with ease.

For PlayStation users, getting Aloy is a much easier task. They simply have to download and install the 2.1 patch and get the rewards from the in-game mail.

How good is Aloy in Genshin Impact?

Despite being free, Aloy has turned out to be a great DPS/support DPS character. She can constantly deal Cryo DMG and players can use her as a quick swap damage dealer on the team.

Aloy works well with Anemo characters who can put her Elemental Skill's bomblets together. Moreover, the Elemental Burst of Horizon Zero Dawn's protagonist is simple yet effective during combat.

Hence, players on PC and mobile platforms should definitely try to get Aloy. Having said that, they should not fall victim to online emulators or scammers who can use their Genshin Impact account's credentials incorrectly.

Instead, players should only rely on their friends or simply wait for the 2.2 patch and farm the ascension materials for Aloy beforehand.

Interestingly, Aloy even has a constellation called Nora Fortis, but there's no way to unlock it currently.

