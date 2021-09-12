How to unlock fishing system in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced the fishing system with the latest 2.1 update. It has become a crucial mechanic in the game that players must master to progress quickly.

Most recently, Genshin Impact released the Lunar Realm event for players that can help them in getting 420 free Primogems as well as other ascension items. Lunar Realm is a fishing event for which players have to unlock the fishing system first.

Initiate the Exploding Population quest in Genshin Impact

Like any other event, the fishing system in Genshin Impact can be unlocked after initiating a special quest.

The Exploding Population quest automatically starts when the traveler and Paimon talk to Katheryne in Mondstadt. She informs them about the region's fishing association.

Thereafter, players have to find Nantuck near Cider Lake outside Monstadt's walls. The NPC claims that there has been a fish outbreak in Mondstadt, and the association needs to recruit more people.

Nantuck NPC in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fishing system is unlocked when players teleport to Springwale and talk to Nantuck near Cider Lake.

How to make fishing baits

To complete the Exploding Population quest, players have to catch an Ornamental Fish and gain the trust of Nantuck. This also unlocks the fishing associations of Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.

Liyue's fishing association sells some Serenia Pot blueprints in exchange for fish. Similarly, Inazuma's association sells The Catch Polearm, and its refinement material is beneficial for the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun.

Lastly, the Mondstadt Fishing Association is the source of fishing bait in Genshin Impact. Players can buy the recipes from Nantuck and craft them later. Different baits can be used to catch different fish, and players will definitely require more bait to complete the Lunar Realm event challenges.

Nantuck's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

All fishing associations also offer unique fishing rods, but it is recommended that players invest in them only after redeeming other valuable rewards such as retirement material, blueprints, and recipes.

Also Read

It is safe to assume that fishing will gradually become a primary aspect of the massive open-world in Genshin Impact. The developers will do so via new fishing rewards and events in the upcoming updates.

Edited by Srijan Sen