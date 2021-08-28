Predator Bow in Genshin Impact: Maxed out stats of the PlayStation exclusive bow revealed

Aloy and the Predator Bow will arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.1 update. However, only PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5) will be able to access the free character and weapon as of now. Mobile and PC players will have to wait for the 2.2 patch.

Despite being free, both Aloy and her signature weapon are great during combat. With Predator Bow, the Cryo five-star character can constantly deal Cryo DMG and fulfill the role of a support DPS efficiently.

Here are the stats for the Predator Bow in Genshin Impact at maxed levels. This will certainly give players a better idea of the viability of this weapon.

Predator Bow's base stats before and after ascension in Genshin Impact

These are the improvements that players will witness upon ascending and leveling up the Predator Bow:

Ascension Phases Level Base ATK Sub-Stat ATK 0 1 42 9% 0+ 20 109 15.9% 1 20 135 15.9% 1+ 40 205 23.2% 2 40 231 23.2% 2+ 50 266 26.8% 3 50 292 26.8% 3+ 60 327 30.4% 4 60 353 30.4%



4+ 70 388 34.1% 5 70 414 34.1% 5+ 80 449 37.7% 6 80 475 37.7% 6+ 90 510 41.3%

Predator Bow's ATK substantially increases with ascension. Currently, there's no information on the ascension materials for it.

How good is Aloy with Predator Bow in Genshin Impact?

While Aloy will be accessible to all Genshin Impact players, the Predator Bow is only available for PlayStation users. It can only be used on PC/mobile platforms via cross-save.

The Predator Bow has an ATK sub-stat that is not too exciting. However, its passive ability, Strong Strike, can be a game-changer for many players.

Strong Strike:

Dealing Cryo DMG to opponents increases the wielder's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 10% for 6s. This effect can have a maximum of two stacks. Additionally, when Aloy equips the Predator, ATK is increased by 66.

Want to obtain Aloy’s Predator Bow? Travelers above Adventure Rank 20 will receive this for free via in-game mail.



And if you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you’ll get exclusive access to Aloy as of Update 2.1! pic.twitter.com/RY6m8oqM6F — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

It is self-evident that the Predator Bow works best when paired with Aloy. Similarly, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn unleashes her true potential only with the Predator Bow.

Aloy and Predator Bow in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that the Predator Bow is inspired by the War Bow from Horizon Zero Dawn itself. Players who have played the original PlayStation game will definitely enjoy using it in Genshin Impact.

The Predator Bow's passive ability, Strong Strike, works only when played on PlayStation consoles. PC/mobile players who use the weapon after cross-saving still won't be able to use it.

All in all, it seems like PlayStation users will make the most out of the latest collaboration between Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn.

