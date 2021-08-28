5 best locations to find Valberry in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who own either Lisa, Noelle, or Rosaria might need to know where they can farm a Valberry or two in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately for them, almost all Valberries spawn in the same general area. They can be found in Stormbearer Mountains and in Stormbearer Point, which are located in the northeastern part of Teyvat in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Valberries are also needed to make red dyes, as it's done in a 1:1 ratio. Currently, no weapons require Valberries, and no 5-star characters need them either. It's strictly just Lisa, Noelle, and Rosaria who need 168 of them.

Given the small amount of area that these Valberries cover in Genshin Impact, it's quite easy to miss them.

Five great farming locations for Valberry in Genshin Impact

5) North of the Stormbearer Mountains Teleport Waypoint

This map marks a good starting location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Going to this location will take less than ten seconds. There are four Valberry spawns in one bush here, and this location is a fantastic place to start from. From here, players can go north, and go along the western coast of the Stormbearer Mountains to get more Valberries.

Two of those locations are near the barrier, but they're easy to spot. After grabbing them, head to the next location. If the player needs help, they can consult with the interactive map above.

Going to all of these locations will give the player about 16 Valberries in a minute.

4) West of the Stormbearer Mountains Teleport Waypoint

Alternatively, players can head west (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, there are over a dozen Valberry spawns west of the Teleport Waypoint. Players can teleport back to the Teleport Waypoint and just head west. There are a few different ways to go about this farming location, but they're all grouped up so it shouldn't take players more than a minute to do so.

3) East of the Stormbearer Mountains Teleport Waypoint

Just go east for this farming location (Image via Sportskeeda)

If a player needs more than just one Valberry farming location, they can also head east of the Stormbearer Mountains Teleport Waypoint. There are a few dozen Valberry spawns along the way.

There are more enemies to watch out for, and climbing the cliff can take a little longer than before, but going this way gets Genshin Impact players closer to the next farming route.

2) West of the Stormbearer Point Teleport Waypoint

There are eight Valberries here, which is the smallest amount thus far (Image via Genshin Impact)

On its own, getting eight Valberries doesn't seem impressive. However, it's easy to go from the third entry onto this one, and then to the final location, which has another 16 Valberries to collect. It wouldn't make sense to start a run here.

1) North of the Stormbearer Point Teleport Waypoint

The final farming location for Genshin Impact players in need of a Valberry (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the final farming location for Valberry spawns, which is also coincidentally the last spot where a Valberry can be found in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the Stormbearer Teleport Waypoint, and head north to the spot marked on this map. Then head east.

It might take a short while to collect all of the Valberries in Genshin Impact, but players who move quickly can collect all of them in about five minutes.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

