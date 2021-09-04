Genshin Impact fishing guide for Rusty Koi: Fishing spot, bait, rod, and respawn time explained

Genshin Impact 2.1 added a fishing mechanic to Teyvat, and players have welcomed the mini-game with open arms. They can find varieties of fish in all regions of the game.

Not only is fishing a great way to pass the time after users finish their Resin, but they can also exchange the fish for exquisite rewards such as 'The Catch.' One fish species required to get The Catch is Rusty Koi, a large gray fish said to be a descendant of dragons.

Genshin Impact fans can only catch Rusty Koi at specific locations with a unique bait. In addition, they can capture only a certain number of Rusty Koi at one time as gamers need to wait for the respawn time.

Fishing spots for Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact

One of the locations to fish Rusty Koi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has three regions in Teyvat, and gamers can find Rusty Koi in all of them. In total, there are five fishing spots for this fish. Additionally, they can use the Interactive Map to spot the exact locations.

South of Whispering Woods, Mondstadt West of Wangshu Inn, Liyue Southeast of Wangshu Inn, Liyue Southeast of Luhua Pool, Liyue East of Koseki Village, Inazuma

Once users reach the location, they must pay attention to the ripples on the water body to identify the fishing spots.

Bait for Rusty Koi

The Fake Fly Bait for Rusty Koi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can only catch each fish with a specific bait. For Rusty Koi, the required bait is a Fake Fly Bait. To craft this bait, they need to buy the formula from Mondstadt Fishing Association for 3 Medaka fish.

Once gamers buy the formula, they can craft the bait at any Crafting Bench in Genshin Impact. One Fake Fly Bait requires one Horsetail and one Sakura Bloom, a specialty from Liyue and Inazuma, respectively.

Suitable rod for Rusty Koi

The Windtangler can be exchanged at the Mondstadt Fishing Association (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the World Quest Exploding Population, every Genshin Impact player will receive a fishing rod, 'Wilderness.' This rod counts as the basic fishing rod.

Besides Wilderness, rods such as Windtangler, Wishmaker, and Narukawa Ukai can be exchanged in the Fishing Association.

Every three rods have the effect of reducing the amount of time fish struggle by a consistent amount if users can keep their tension in the Ideal Tension Zone when fishing, increasing their chances of success. The difference is each rod is only effective in a specific country.

If players plan to catch Rusty Koi in Mondstadt, Windtangler is the best option. For Rusty Koi in Liyue, they should use a Wishmaker fishing rod. And lastly, Narukawa Ukai can be utilized for fishing in Inazuma.

Respawn time for Rusty Koi

Once gamers catch all the Rusty Koi in a fishing spot, they need to wait for three days in real-time for the fish to respawn. This duration also applies to other fish in Genshin Impact.

The respawn time is currently assumed and approximated by the community. However, it's yet to be officially confirmed by Genshin Impact.

In the meantime, if there is no more Rusty Koi in the world, users can ask available friends to catch the fish in their realm. They need 20 Rusty Koi to exchange The Catch from Inazuma Fishing Association in Genshin Impact.

For the remaining fish, players can use it as a material for cooking.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer