Genshin Impact fishing locations: Rusty Koi, Raimei Angelfish and Medaka fishing spots revealed

Genshin Impact has introduced fishing mechanics with the latest 2.1 update. As a result, players can now catch a wide variety of fish, such as Rusty Koi, Raimei Angelfish and Medaka.
All the fish in Genshin Impact respond to unique bait in the game, and can be found in special locations. Thereafter, players can redeem them for great F2P weapons, such as The Catch, from the Inazuma Fishing Association.
Fishing locations for the Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact
The Rusty Koi is a large fish that responds to Fake Worm bait. The recipe for it can be obtained from the Mondstadt Fishing Association.
The Rusty Koi spawns in five locations at the moment:
1) Whispering Woods in Mondstadt
2) Luhua Pool, Wangshu Inn and Guili Plains in Liyue
3) Between Koeski Village and Fort Hiraumi islands in Inazuma
As of now, the spawn rate of Rusty Koi hasn't been revealed by the developers. Players need 20 Rusty Koi to unlock The Catch.
Here's an interactive map for players to refer to:
Medaka fish locations in Genshin Impact
Medaka is one of the most common fish in the game. Fishing spots for it are spread across the nations of Inazuma, Liyue and Mondstadt.
1) Stormbearer Mountains
2) Cidar Lake
3) Windrise
4) Stormterror's Lair
Here is another location in Stormterror's Lair where one can find the Medaka fish:
5) Dihua Marsh
6) Dragonspine
7) Tianqiu Valley
8) Bishui Plain
9) Mt. Aocang
10) Mt. Hulao
11) Suigetsu Pool in Inazuma
12) Sangonomiya Shrine
13) Koeski Villlage
Players can easily farm plenty of Medaka fish in these locations.
Here's an interactive map for their reference:
Raimei Angelfish locations in Genshin Impact
The Raimei Angelfish is a high-risk, high reward fish. It currently spawns in only one location in Inazuma, and players have to set the time between 18:00 and 6:00.
Raimei Angelfish respond to False Worm bait.
Here's an interactive map for players to refer to:
The fishing system is undoubtedly a great way for players to explore Teyvat and get some outstanding rewards for it. The Catch polearm works brilliantly with the Raiden Shogun, thanks to its Energy Recharge sub-stat and passive abilities.
Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!