Genshin Impact fishing locations: Rusty Koi, Raimei Angelfish and Medaka fishing spots revealed

Genshin Impact has introduced fishing mechanics with the latest 2.1 update. As a result, players can now catch a wide variety of fish, such as Rusty Koi, Raimei Angelfish and Medaka.

All the fish in Genshin Impact respond to unique bait in the game, and can be found in special locations. Thereafter, players can redeem them for great F2P weapons, such as The Catch, from the Inazuma Fishing Association.

Fishing locations for the Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact

The Rusty Koi is a large fish that responds to Fake Worm bait. The recipe for it can be obtained from the Mondstadt Fishing Association.

The Rusty Koi spawns in five locations at the moment:

1) Whispering Woods in Mondstadt

Rusty Koi fishing location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Luhua Pool, Wangshu Inn and Guili Plains in Liyue

Rusty Koi fish locations in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Between Koeski Village and Fort Hiraumi islands in Inazuma

Rusty Koi fishing location in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

As of now, the spawn rate of Rusty Koi hasn't been revealed by the developers. Players need 20 Rusty Koi to unlock The Catch.

Here's an interactive map for players to refer to:

Medaka fish locations in Genshin Impact

Medaka is one of the most common fish in the game. Fishing spots for it are spread across the nations of Inazuma, Liyue and Mondstadt.

1) Stormbearer Mountains

Medaka fish in Stormbearer Mountains (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Cidar Lake

Medaka fish in Cidar Lake (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Windrise

Medaka fish in Windrise (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Stormterror's Lair

Medaka fish in Stormterror's Lair (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is another location in Stormterror's Lair where one can find the Medaka fish:

Medaka fish in Stormterror's Lair (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Dihua Marsh

Medaka fish in Dihua Marsh (Image via Genshin Impact)

6) Dragonspine

Medaka fish in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

7) Tianqiu Valley

Medaka fish in Tianqiu Valler (Image via Genshin Impact)

8) Bishui Plain

Medaka fish in Bishui Plain (Image via Genshin Impact)

9) Mt. Aocang

Medaka fish in Mt. Aocang (Image via Genshin Impact)

10) Mt. Hulao

Medaka fish in Mt. Hulao (Image via Genshin Impact)

11) Suigetsu Pool in Inazuma

Medaka fish in Suigetsu Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

12) Sangonomiya Shrine

Medaka fish in Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

13) Koeski Villlage

Medaka fish in Koeski Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can easily farm plenty of Medaka fish in these locations.

Here's an interactive map for their reference:

Raimei Angelfish locations in Genshin Impact

The Raimei Angelfish is a high-risk, high reward fish. It currently spawns in only one location in Inazuma, and players have to set the time between 18:00 and 6:00.

Raimei Angelfish respond to False Worm bait.

Raimei Angelfish location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here's an interactive map for players to refer to:

The fishing system is undoubtedly a great way for players to explore Teyvat and get some outstanding rewards for it. The Catch polearm works brilliantly with the Raiden Shogun, thanks to its Energy Recharge sub-stat and passive abilities.

