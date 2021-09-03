How to skip time to spawn fish in Genshin Impact

Some fish (like the Raimei Angelfish) require the player to fish at a specific moment in Genshin Impact, thus sometimes requiring them to skip time.

Otherwise, the player would have to wait for the in-game time to naturally progress. Considering how inefficient that option is, it's advisable to use the skip time feature. Fortunately for Genshin Impact enthusiasts, skipping time can be done very quickly in-game.

Open up the Paimon Menu (also known as the pause menu). There should be a clock icon on the left side (on the sidebar). It will say "Time" if the player hovers over it, so click on it.

It displays the time until which the player is planning to wait, along with the current time. To skip time, grab the minute hand of the clock and drag it to the appropriate time.

How to skip time in Genshin Impact in order to spawn some types of fish

Skipping time can occur by clicking on this button (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the case of the Raimei Angelfish, the player has to skip time, so it's between 18.00 to 6.00. If the time is already in that range, then they don't need to skip anything. However, that isn't the only fish that requires a specific time.

Naturally, not every fish requires the player to skip time. Something like the Medaka is available 24/7. It's also worth noting that the player's real-life time is irrelevant when it comes to fishing. Instead, it strictly focuses on in-game time to work.

Skipping time is only useful for spawning fish. Genshin Impact players still need to use the right fishing bait to capture them. It's also crucial that they go to the right fishing spots, as they won't know what fish spawn otherwise.

Fish that require a specific time

The following fish require a specific time (thus necessitating the ability to skip time in some cases):

Abiding Angelfish (6.00 to 18.00)

Lunged Stickleback (18.00 to 6.00)

Purple Shirakodai (6.00 to 18.00)

Raimei Angelfish (18.00 to 6.00)

If the player doesn't know the time, they can still open up the Paimon Menu and click on the clock icon to check it. The current time will be listed underneath "Current Time" in this menu. The secondary time is what players can manipulate.

The only limitation to adjusting time is that the player has to advance more than 30 in-game minutes. Considering how generous some of the fish's available times are, this limitation shouldn't be an issue for most Genshin Impact players.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for the latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul