How to seal the Warding Stones in Genshin Impact: Seirai Stormchasers guide

Warding Stones play a crucial role in the Seirai Stormchasers quest series in Genshin Impact.

The player is required to seal four Warding Stones across the four Seirai Stormchasers quests. The Warding Stones are easy to solve if they know what to do beforehand, although it's also critical to understand why the solutions are correct.

Essentially, gamers are supposed to rotate the Warding Stones so the tags on the stone line up with the tags on the paper charm hangers. More specifically, it's the number of charms corresponding with their equivalent tags on the Warding Stone.

Genshin Impact guide: How to seal the Warding Stones in Seirai Stormchasers

Genshin Impact players can rotate the Warding Stones' top and bottom halves. Before doing so, they need to touch the paper charm hangers. The YouTube video above gives some alternative ways to do it, although more straightforward methods will be listed below.

If users haven't attempted the puzzle yet, they should follow the instructions below. If they have tried it and have already moved some pieces around, they should follow the video above to have a more general idea.

Warding Stone puzzle #1 (Seirai Stormchasers Part 1)

Remember to activate the paper charm hangers beforehand in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Warding Stone puzzle is the easiest. Rotate the bottom half twice to complete it.

Warding Stone puzzle #2 (Seirai Stormchasers Part 2)

The second Warding Stone puzzle only requires gamers to rotate the top half three times.

Warding Stone puzzle #3 (Seirai Stormchasers Part 3)

This is the first "hard" Warding Stone puzzle. They can rotate the top half three times and then turn the bottom half five times to complete it.

Warding Stone puzzle #4 (Seirai Stormchasers Part 4)

Seirai Stormchasers Part 4 has the final Warding Stone puzzle. To complete it, players have to rotate the top two times and then turn the bottom twice.

Understanding the Warding Stone Puzzles

Two sections are lighted up and correspond with their equivalent on the paper charm hangers (Image via Genshin Impact)

This section will try to make the solutions clearer for players. The example above showcases the solution for Seirai Stormchasers Part 1. Now, Genshin Impact users can see two paper charm hangers in the first half of the picture. Then, they can see two more tags on the Warding Stone on the right.

On the one hand, gamers can see two lightning bolt-shaped tags matching one side of the Warding Stone. The other half has one tag and then another tag that looks like three of them stacked together. None of the paper charm hangers have these two same tags.

However, the tutorial states:

"Rotate the Warding Stones such that the number of paper charms on the sections of the Stone that correspond to the three poles match the number of charms placed there..."

It's not the exact shape the players are trying to match but the number of paper charms, which applies to all Seirai Stormchasers quests.

