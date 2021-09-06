Genshin Impact: How to unlock Palace in a Pool domain at Suigetsu Pool

With the 2.1 update, Genshin Impact introduced a new domain named Palace in a Pool on the Suigetsu Pool island. Unlocking the domain can be quite challenging as it requires solving a few intricate puzzles.

Palace in a Pool is a one-time domain in Genshin Impact that rewards 40 Primogems upon completion. The domain will be submerged underwater which can be lowered by solving two puzzles.

The first puzzle is on the ground level which includes lighting up the Electro Pillars. This will partially lower the water level, and can be further lowered by solving another puzzle present underground.

Steps to unlock Palace in a Pool domain in Genshin Impact

Step 1: Align the Lightning Probes to unlock the Electro Pillars

There will be four lightning probes around the Electro Pillars that need to be pointed towards the protruding edge. The probe arrows react to certain sources of electro elements such as Electrogranum and Beidou's Elemental Skill.

You can refer to the Lightning Probe Guide to learn more about such compass-like puzzles.

Solving Lightning Probe puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Activate the Watatsumi Statue and light up the Electro Pillars

After aligning the Lightning Probes correctly, the Electro Pillars will unlock. You now need to activate the Watatsumi Statue nearby and light up all four Electro Pillars. Electro Pillars can be lit by using Electro attacks such as Elemental Skill or Bow charged attack.

Activating Watatsumi Statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Jump down and swim towards the gap in front of the domain

Activating all the Electro Pillars will partially lower the water level and open a small caveat in front of the domain. You need to swim into the opening until a large tree root appears. Climbing on the root will reveal a platform that has three button mechanisms.

Gap in front of the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 4: Activate the button mechanisms to unlock the nearby door

The button mechanisms can be activated by simple interaction which will, in turn, unlock a nearby door. Some Hydro Slimes will appear on the site so be ready for the surprise attack.

Activating button mechanisms (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 5: Go through the unlocked door and climb up to activate the final mechanism

Final mechanism to unlock Palace in a Pool domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon passing through the unlocked door you will see a Relay Stone floating above. Climb towards the Relay Stone to reach another platform that will have the final mechanism. Interacting with the mechanism will play a cut-scene and thereby unlocking the Palace in a Pool domain.

Edited by R. Elahi