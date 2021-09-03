Genshin Impact Suigetsu Pool puzzle guide: How to solve the relay Stone puzzle

Genshin Impact 2.1 added Watatsumi Island to Inazuma in hopes of keeping gamers busy. Developers reached that objective as there is a complicated puzzle to solve in Suigetsu Pool, especially for new players.

In Watatsumi Island, many fans had managed to activate the underwater domain in Suigetsu Pool by solving a puzzle. However, they soon noticed that there is another different puzzle they can do to obtain another reward.

This puzzle is where the players need to connect all the Relay Stones. Attaching these mechanisms is a doable task, but the stones are scattered around the underground area and gated with another puzzle.

How to solve the Suigetsu Pool Relay Stone puzzle in Genshin Impact

Head underground until you reach a room with Mysterious Pillar and Lightning Strike Probe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head to the underground domain at Suigetsu Pool in Genshin Impact and search for the Mysterious Pillar and a sealed Lightning Strike Probe. After you find them, pay respect to the statue to spawn an Electro Seelie.

Seelie guiding you to Electro Monuments (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Seelie will guide you to four Electro Monuments that can be lit up. Use any of your Electro characters to illuminate the monument. Archers like Fischl and Kujou Sara are the best choice for completing this task. Note that there is a particular order to light up the headstone. However, this can be solved by watching the pattern movement of the Electro Seelie.

The first Lightning Strike Probe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you complete the previous task, the seal around the Lightning Strike Probe will be undone. The next step is for you to properly orient the arrow until it points towards the right direction.

For this to work, your Genshin Impact characters need to be imbued with Electro or carrying an Electrogranum. If you have Beidou, it is recommended to use her Elemental Skill as the mechanism that can detect the Electro shield around your character.

For another method, you can take advantage of the Electro Seelie from the Mysterious Pillar. By approaching Seelie, your character will naturally be inflicted with Electro.

Go through the window behind the Challenge Monument (Image via Genshin Impact)

Continuing the puzzle, you need to go to the second Lightning Strike Probe on the other side to open the locked gate. You can reach this area through a window behind the Challenge Monument. After entering the window, you will notice a stair with a Thunder Sakura Bough beside it.

The second Lightning Strike Probe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Summon the Electrogranum and head to the second Lightning Strike Probe. Point the arrow in the right direction, and the locked door will open. There will be a Relay Stone inside the room, and you can pick it up for the last task.

The second Relay Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Relay Stone can be seen on top of a broken ceiling. You can reach this area by climbing the stairs and following the Electro Seelie.

The third Relay Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can spot the last Relay Stone inside a room just in front of your current position. The Electro Seelie that was once inside the room will fly up towards the broken ceiling to the last location of the puzzle. At this point, you are halfway through completing the Suigetsu Pool Relay Stone puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Electro Seelie is back to its garden (Image via WoW Quest)

Get out of the room and search for the Electro Seelie in the area. When you see it, approach the Seelie one last time until it reaches their garden.

Arrange the first two Relay Stones near the Discharge Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first two Relay Stones, you can arrange them like in the picture above. Each of them should be placed near the top of the broken wall.

Place the third Relay Stone near Cumulation Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can place the last Relay Stone near the Cumulation Stone. That is all for the stones, but the puzzle is not completed yet.

Place your Genshin Impact character as another conductor (Image via Genshin Impact)

You need to use your Genshin Impact character to conduct the current by carrying an Electrogranum that can be summoned from a Thunder Sakura Bough near the Cumulation Stone. After placing yourself and connecting all the stones, a chest will spawn in the middle of the area.

All in all, completing this long and difficult puzzle only grants Genshin Impact players with one Exquisite Chest. It may sound underwhelming, but some may think the hard work is worth it for a completionist and avid collector of treasure chests.

