Genshin Impact Suigetsu Pool puzzle guide: How to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced Watatsumi Island, alongside the elusive Suigetsu Pool domain, which requires a few puzzles to unlock.

It's not immediately apparent what the player is supposed to do to unlock it. Upon reaching the Suigetsu Pool domain, they'll see that it's submerged in a body of water. Naturally, the only way to activate the domain is to complete a few puzzles.

The puzzles aren't hard to figure out if the player knows what to expect. There are no specific orders that they need to memorize, as everything is relatively intuitive. The main difficulty lies in the fact that the game doesn't tell the player how to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain.

How to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain in Genshin Impact: Puzzle guide

This is where the Suigetsu Pool Domain is located (Image via Genshin Impact)

There aren't any teleports too close to the Suigetsu Pool domain, so Genshin Impact players will have to be a little creative to get to this island. Either way, the entire puzzle takes place in a small circular area around the domain, so head there.

The first major puzzle that's needed to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain

This is the location for the first puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two ways to solve the initial half of this first puzzle. Method #1 involves the player owning Beidou, while method #2 is for those who don't own her. For method #2, the player needs to grab some Electrogranum, which can be found in the western part of this area.

Either use Electrogranum to reorient this object, or use Beidou's Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the top of the square pillars and reorient the strange object seen in the picture above. To do so, either use Beidou's Elemental Skill or use a nearby Electrogranum and make the object point toward the domain.

Four of these objects are scattered around. One is located near the Electrogranum, while the remaining three are located on three pillars around. They should be levitating and giving off a purple glow if the player reorients them toward the domain.

Pay respects to this statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the previous puzzle, head to a small statue down south (pictured above). Pay respects to it, and then activate all of the Electro Totems nearby. It doesn't have to be done in a particular order, so a character like Fischl can effortlessly clear this part of the puzzle.

More minor puzzles are required to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain

Drop down and swim straight ahead (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player did everything correctly, they should see a small cut-scene. Now jump down into the middle of this body of water. Swim across until one approaches a large root. Climb it to proceed to the next puzzle that's necessary to unlock the Suigetsu Pool domain.

The player needs to interact with three of these strange objects (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the player has climbed the tree's root, they should be in a room with some Hydro Slimes. These enemies can be ignored, as they're irrelevant to unlocking the Suigetsu Pool domain. Either way, activate the three buttons located on the walls of this room to proceed to the next puzzle.

After completing the activation process, players should open the iron gate that's near them. Go through it to get to the final puzzle.

Go through the gate, and look up (Image via Genshin Impact)

Instead of going all the way straight, the player should look upward to see a Relay Stone. Climb the nearby wall and activate the cube mechanism next to it.

Another cut-scene should play, in which the water surrounding the Suigetsu Pool domain will disappear. Backtrack towards the Suigetsu Pool domain and activate it.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for the latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

