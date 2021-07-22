How to use Relay stones in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide

Genshin Impact Inazuma is finally released on July 21, 2021. This update is considered a major one, skipping the version from 1.6 to 2.0. Fans have anticipated Inazuma for almost a year, so the release of this region is a joy in the player base. This is especially true for those who feel like the game is lacking content.

Inazuma is the region of eternity and is ruled by the Electro archon, Raiden Shogun. In this place, most puzzles are Electro-related. Other than brand new puzzles, Inazuma also offers a lot of other things. In Genshin Impact 2.0, there are three new islands to explore.

A step-by-step guide to solving Relay stone puzzles in Genshin Impact

In Inazuma, there is a puzzle that requires players to place Relay Stones in a certain way so that Electro current can reach the Cumulation Stone. To understand how to solve this, players must first know each part of the puzzle.

Knowing each part of the puzzle

Parts of the Relay Stone puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

In this puzzle, Discharge Stone can shoot out Electro current. With Relay Stone, players can direct this current from the Discharge Stone. The objective of this puzzle is to direct the Electro current to the Cumulation Stone. To be able to do so, players can follow these steps:

1) Locate the Discharge Stone

Discharge Stone has a pinkish color

First, players have to locate the source of the Electro current, which is the Discharge Stone.

2) Locate the Cumulation Stone

Cumulation Stone on the ground level

Afterward, players have to locate the Cumulation Stone, where the Electro current has to end.

3) Locate the Relay Stone

Relay Stone is the most important part of this Genshin Impact puzzle

Then, locate the Relay Stone, which can direct the Electro current from the Discharge Stone. Players can take this Relay Stone and move it to wherever they wish.

4) Place the Relay Stone in the correct spot

Relay Stone directed the Electro current to the Cumulation Stone underneath

They need to place the Relay Stone in the correct spot to direct the Electro current to the Cumulation Stone.

5) Take the reward

A Chest appeared upon finishing the puzzle in Genshin Impact

After successfully hitting the Cumulation stone with the Electro current, players can obtain their reward.

Precious Chest reward from the Relay Stone puzzle

In this guide, the Relay Stone puzzle is located in Tatarasuna, a little south of the Statue of the Seven. It rewards the player with a Precious Chest.

Edited by Srijan Sen