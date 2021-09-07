Genshin Impact guide to get Luxurious Chest in Seirai Island by solving Electro totem puzzle

Most treasure chests in Genshin Impact may be obtained by completing puzzles and quests. However, few chests are perfectly hidden, and players can't get to them without prior knowledge.

One of the Luxurious Chests added in version 2.1 is invisible and locked behind a mechanism in Seirai Island. To undo the seal on the device, specifically called Electro Monuments or Electro Totems, gamers need to clear three specific enemy camps around the area.

This article will take Genshin Impact users to the location of each camp and explain how to get the Luxurious Chest in Seirai Island.

Completing Luxurious Chest puzzle in Genshin Impact's Seirai Island

The location of the puzzle and Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The hidden Luxurious Chest in Seirai Island is located southeast of Amakumo Peak in Genshin Impact. Gamers can teleport to any Waypoint in Amakumo Peak and glide to the small island.

Three Electro totems can be seen in the middle part of the camp (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

At the site, they will spot a large Hilichurl camp with three sealed Electro Monuments in the center. To undo the seal, players need to clear three Hilichurl camps around the monuments.

Location of three enemy camps on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple groups of enemies in this area, and defeating them is an option for anyone who has spare time. However, if users want to collect the Luxurious Chest without wasting excess effort, they can focus on the three camps above.

Those three areas are the only ones that need to be cleared to unseal the Electro monuments, and Travelers can ignore other enemies.

Three Electro totems have been unlocked (Image via ZaFrostPet, Youtube)

Once gamers have undone the seal on all three Electro totems, they can go to the center of the camp and activate the monument by hitting it with an Electro attack. A Thunderhelm Lawachurl will appear after all monuments are lit up.

A Luxurious Chest will appear after defeating the boss (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

When they defeat the boss, a Luxurious Chest will spawn at the center of the platform.

In addition to the Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems, Genshin Impact players will also obtain two Common Chests and one Exquisite Chest by defeating the three camps to unseal the Electro Totems.

