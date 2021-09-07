Genshin Impact: Cleansing Defilement locations, and complete quest guide

Genshin Impact is full of quests to complete and puzzles to solve, and Inazuma introduced a huge questline in the form of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual story.

This questline involves purifying shrines and saving the corrupted Sacred Sakura tree in Inazuma, but the Cleansing Defilement portion can be quite difficult. This quest involves three rituals that need to be completed.

Completing this portion of the quest puts players one step closer to saving the Sacred Sakura.

Genshin Impact: Cleansing Defilement quest guide

Cleansing Defilement is the third stage in the Sakred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline, and it is one of the longest segments. Players will need to head to three locations and cleanse the shrines there, which will allow them to purify the region.

Finding these three shrines can be easy, but activating and purifying them can take some work.

Ritual in Chinju Forest

Cuties featuring their tanuki friend! — Submitted by @hourlydckz ♡ pic.twitter.com/SVYwLGvds5 — Daily Genshin Kids (@dailygikids) September 4, 2021

For the first shrine, players will need to head to Chinju Forest and complete the Hayashi of Tanuki in the Forest Quest. Players can head here for a guide on how to finish that quest and gain access to the shrine.

After all of the Tanuki have been found and set in order, players will be tasked with solving the puzzle in Chinju Forest.

The solution to the Chinju Forest puzzle(Image via Genshin Impact )

To complete the shrine, players will need to set the lanterns to the corresponding number on the constellation displayed in the Torii Gate. Once this is done, they can activate the first shrine, and the lights will shine to complete the puzzle.

Players can consult this image for the puzzle's solution. Once all of the numbers are set and activated, they'll need to take down an Ochimusha to complete this segment of the quest.

Ritual near the Kamisato Estate

The Earth Kitsune (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

To complete this next ritual, players need to head to the Kamisato Estate and then make their way down to this Earth Kitsune. After inspecting it with the Memento Lens, they will need to activate it by striking with an Electro attack.

This will reward players with a Key-Shaped Ward that is necessary for progress.

(Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Next, players will need to head to a small island with a dilapidated ship on it. The island is home to multiple Kitsune statues. After inspecting the small Earth Kitsune with the Memento Lens, players will be able to explore an underground shaft.

This is where the shrine is located, and they'll need to complete another puzzle to purify it.

The solution to the Kamisato Estate Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact )

The shrine is a bit trickier but after following this solution, players will be able to activate and purify it.

Ritual near Araumi

found a new puzzle in inazuma to unlock the tp waypoint and domain near the elite boss, perpetual machine array



how to get here: you need to finish the cleansing ritual here in Araumi or you can just directly go there before doing the side quest. pic.twitter.com/lvM9ZQ5XWC — kae-cho (@diluclesscho) July 22, 2021

To purify this shrine, players will need to open the passageway to Araumi. They can follow this guide to help with a bunch of the Araumi puzzles, and open the way to the shrine.

Once they've opened the tunnel to Araumi, players will need to get the Scroll-Shaped Ward from a nearby Kitsune.

The Kitsune who hold the scroll (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

They will need an Electrogranum to pass through the barrier that protects the Kitsune. After activating them with Electro, players receive the Scroll-Shaped Ward. This ward will allow them to take on the final shrine and complete this quest.

The final shrine solution (Image via Genshin Impact )

This shrine is the easiest of the three, and once it is done, players will need to take down an Ochimusha to complete Cleansing Defilement.

This Genshin Impact quest is tough, but completing it is definitely worth the rewards as it puts players just one step away from finishing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul