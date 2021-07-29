How to Find the little Tanuki in Genshin Impact: 'Hayashi of the Tanuki in the Forest' quest guide

Genshin Impact 2.0 has given players tons of quests to complete, and the Hayashi of the Tanuki in the Forest quest is a tricky one to solve. This quest is part of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline, and players will need to complete it to continue healing the Sacred Sakura tree. This portion of the quest is focused around locating three little tanuki that are hiding throughout the forest, and once they are found players will be able to progress the quest. Here's how you can find the little Tanuki in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to find the little Tanuki in the "Hayashi of the Tanuki in the Forest" quest

After you have finished talking to Ioroi in the Chinju Forest, you will be tasked with finding the little Tanuki hiding in the forest as a sign of trust. These Tanuki are well hidden, but finding them isn't too difficult. Here's how you can begin your search.

The first Tanuki:

The first Tanuki on the path (Image via WoW Quests)

The first Tanuki can be found on the path leading to Ioroi, and you can follow it as it teleports around and rings its bell. Once it has reached its destination, it will turn into a torch, and you will have to light it to find the first Tanuki.

The Tanuki after it has transformed into a Torch (Image via Wow Quests)

Once you light this Torch, you will gain 1/3 on the progress marker for the quest and can continue hunting for the next Tanuki in Genshin Impact.

The second Tanuki:

The second Tanuki is inside that barrel (Image via Wow Quests)

The second Tanuki can be found being harassed by some Hilichurls as it hides inside of a barrel. All you will need to do is take down the enemies and smash the barrel, and the Tanuki will reveal itself to you.

THIS IS THE CUTEST TANUKI IN THE FOREST LEMME KEEP YOU pic.twitter.com/6B9O3H2s7T — Nenek Hani Draws and Plays Genshin (@NenekHani) July 25, 2021

This Tanuki in particular has become rather popular in the Genshin Impact fanbase and you will definitely want to take the chance to snap some screenshots with this unique Tanuki.

The final Tanuki location:

The last Tanuki's location (Image via Wow Quest)

The last Genshin Impact Tanuki can be found on a rock and you will have to track it down as it teleports around the forest. With only one Tanuki left, you are in the final stretch of this part of the quest, so following this last Tanuki isn't too hard. Once you manage to track it down, it will transform into three torches that you will have to light.

Light these three torches to find the Tanuki (Image via Wow Quests )

Once you have lit the three torches, the Tanuki will pop out and this part of the quest will be complete.

My favourite place in Inazuma 🥺 I love tanuki/raccoons so having a little happy spot in genshin is nice 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KDktZQdKA9 — アレックス (@Anaristya) July 23, 2021

Finding these elusive Tanuki is definitely a fun little part of this long questline in Inazuma. Players will want to undertake the Sacred Sakura cleansing questline as the rewards from completing it are valuable.

