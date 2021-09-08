All 5 Pufferfish locations in Genshin Impact: Interactive map location, fish respawn time and more

Genshin Impact players can find Pufferfish in one of five locations.

All fishing spot locations respawn in 72 hours once they're fully depleted. There are five fishing spot locations to find a Pufferfish. Thus, players have ample opportunities to fish for them.

Note: This article won't include Bitter Pufferfish, as that's a different fish altogether.

Genshin Impact players can capture Pufferfish if they use Fake Fly Bait. One can exchange three Medaka with Nantuck for the Fake Fly Bait formula. Pufferfish are available all throughout the day, so Genshin Impact players don't have to skip time to find them.

All five Pufferfish locations and more in Genshin Impact

There are five locations where Genshin Impact players can find Pufferfish. The Pufferfish icon will always stay the same size on this interactive map. Hence, players can zoom out if they have trouble seeing it.

Given how many fish spawn in some areas, the player might not see the Pufferfish (even if the location is correct).

All Pufferfish locations

The Tweet above showcases where players can find a Pufferfish. These fish are required to refine The Catch. Hence, it's vital to know where they are located if they wish to use that polearm.

Cider Lake

Pufferfish can spawn here, but they won't always be here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fishing spot located south of Mondstadt may spawn some Pufferfish. Seven possible fish can appear here, so the player might not see the Pufferfish at first.

This location is the same place where players learn how to fish in the quest, Exploding Population. Use the Teleport Waypoint on the north side of Springvale and head northwest to this location.

West of the Dawn Winery

There is a small island with some Pufferfish here (Image via Genshin Impact)

West of the Dawn Winery is a small, unnamed island. There is a Teleport Waypoint directly north of it. Go to that island, and there should be a fishing spot location on the northeastern side.

The picture above depicts a Bitter Pufferfish, but sometimes the regular variant spawns here. Seven fish can appear here, with some only spawning in the day and others at night.

East of Liyue Harbor

It's nearby the Pearl Galley (Image via Genshin Impact)

One location where Genshin Impact players can find Pufferfish is near the Pearl Galley. It's east of Liyue Harbor, and it's also southeast of the Liyue Fishing Association. It's south of the Pearl Galley.

East of Koseki Village

There is a Teleport Waypoint nearby (Image via Genshin Impact)

This fishing spot is located east of the Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island. The Teleport Waypoint is to the East of the Statue of the Seven. Head southwest from that location to find these Pufferfish.

Ritou

Both Pufferfish and Bitter Pufferfish can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Use the westernmost Teleport Waypoint in Ritou. Head east for a tiny bit, and the Pufferfish should stick out to the player. Both Pufferfish types are available here.

