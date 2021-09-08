All 8 locations to find Kid Kujirai in Genshin Impact 2.1: How to get 8 Precious Chests easily

There are plenty of ways to get rewards in Genshin Impact. In Inazuma, players can get Precious Chests by playing games with Kid Kujirai.

Kid Kujirai is an NPC who appears in multiple locations in Inazuma. When interacted with, he will ask the Traveler if they’d like to play a game of Temari.

In this game, the Traveler has to find the hidden Temari item within a time limit. At each Kid Kujirai location, Travelers can win a game of Temari three times to earn a Precious Chest.

Where to find Kid Kujirai in Genshin Impact

Kid Kujirai originally spawns in Konda Village, where he explains the rules of Temari. Players must speak to him here before finding him elsewhere.

After speaking to Kid Kujirai in Konda Village, the NPC will appear in all of the following locations.

Location 1 - Southwest Araumi

Kujirai location in Araumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of Kid Kujirai’s eight locations is by the western beach of Araumi. Genshin Impact players can find him on top of a cliff in this area.

Location 2 - East of Inazuma City

Kujirai location near Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find Kid Kujirai on the island that’s east of Inazuma City. He is located in the southern part of this island, near a Thunder Sakura Bough.

Location 3 - Northwest Tatarasuna

Kujirai location in north Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kid Kujirai has two locations in Tatarasuna. The first is in the northwestern part of the region, near the coast.

Location 4 - Southeast Tatarasuna

Kujirai location in south Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kid Kujirai’s other Tatarasuna location is quite far from the first. Players can find him in the southeastern part of the island, standing among some trees.

Location 5 - Serpent’s Head

Kujirai location in Serpent's Head (Image via Genshin Impact)

On Yashiori Island, Kid Kujirai has two more locations, and one of them is inside the Serpent’s Head.

To play this game of Temari, players must first follow the two Electro Seelie to their destinations, thereby opening the door inside the serpent.

Location 6 - Jakotsu Mine

Kujirai location in Jakotsu Mine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kid Kujirai’s other location in Yashiori Island is close to Serpent’s Head. Players can find him inside Jakotsu Mine.

Location 7 - Sangonomiya Shrine

Kujirai location in Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact added two new Kid Kujirai locations in version 2.1. Players can now find Kid Kujirai at the center of Watatsumi Island. The NPC is on top of one of the thin, purple islands, standing next to a rock.

Location 8 - Koseki Village

Kujirai location in Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find Kid Kujirai in the Koseki Village area of Seirai Island. Here, the NPC stands around some crates and stone pillars.

Each Kid Kujirai location provides its own Precious Chest, so players can earn up to 80 free Primogems through this single NPC.

Temari is a relatively simple game, though it may take a few tries to beat the time limits.

