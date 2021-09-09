How to go to Seirai Island and take pictures in Genshin Impact

As of Genshin Impact 2.1, Reminiscence of Seirai is a new world quest found on one of the new Inazuma islands.

In the Reminiscence of Seirai quest, players have to go to various locations in Seirai Island and take photos with their Kamera. The quest doesn’t provide exact navigation, but there are four pictures that the player’s photos should replicate.

Reminiscence of Seirai can be a tedious quest without knowing where to go, so this article serves to help players complete it quickly.

Picture locations for Genshin Impact’s Reminiscence of Seirai quest

Picture 1

Reference painting 1 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The first picture in the Reminiscence of Seirai quest shows a landscape from the Koseki Village area. To replicate this photo, Genshin Impact players should stand west of Fort Rijou, between the north and south teleport waypoints. Here, facing west, players should be able to take a similar photo with their Kamera.

Player location for Reminiscence of Seirai part 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Picture 2

Reference painting 2 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The second picture shows a small island off the southern coast of Koseki Village. To capture this photo, players should head to the cliff above the shoreline.

The Traveler’s location is important in this quest. Standing elsewhere, even on the shore just below, will fail to take the right picture.

Player location for Reminiscence of Seirai part 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Picture 3

Reference painting 3 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The third picture in this Genshin Impact quest shows the mainland of Seiraimaru with the coast at the forefront. Perhaps the biggest hint in this image is the Shrine of Depths in the background. There is only one Shrine of Depths on Seirai Island, so players who know where it is should find this location without issue.

Regardless of the shrine, players can stand on the small island off the west coast of Seiraimaru to take this picture.

Player location for Reminiscence of Seirai part 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a minor piece of Genshin Impact lore, the shipwreck is absent in the given painting. The reference images are likely from the NPC Oda’s ancestors, so it would make sense that the shipwreck is relatively recent.

Picture 4

Reference painting 4 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The fourth and final painting in the Reminiscence of Seirai quest shows the center of Amakumo Peak from the ground level. Again, the player’s location must be precise, so it’s advised that they use the floating rocks as a reference point.

Player location for Reminiscence of Seirai part 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read

With all four pictures taken, players can complete the Reminiscence of Seirai quest by speaking with Oda Tarou. After he remarks on how the island has changed, players will receive their share of rewards, including 30 Primogems.

Edited by R. Elahi