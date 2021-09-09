How to get The Catch & Ako's Sake Vessel in Genshin Impact: Fishing locations revealed

With the Genshin Impact 2.1, Inazuma storyline expansion fishing has become quite an important activity in the game, especially when it comes to refining the 4-star Polearm called “The Catch” that requires players to use Ako’s Sake vessel.

However, the vessel is not exactly easy to come by. Players will need to do the side activity of fishing and then use that fish to buy the vessel from the Inazuma Fishing Association. Moreover, only a few particular types of fish can be traded in for Ako’s Sake Vessel, and Genshin Impact players will need to farm up Raimei Angelfish, Pufferfish, and Bitter Pufferfish to get their hands on the vessel.

Here is the total amount of each fish required to get Ako’s Sake Vessel:

Reimei Angelfish: x3

Pufferfish: x10

Bitter Pufferfish: x10

All the fishes can be farmed in various locations around Teyvat, and while they aren’t necessarily hard to catch, it does take some backtracking by the player, as each location has a very limited amount of the required fish.

Getting Ako’s Sake Vessel in Genshin Impact

#1. Fish locations

Reimei Angelfish

Fishing spots for Reimei Angelfish

Pufferfish

Fishing spots for Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish

Fishing spots for Bitter Pufferfish

#2. Run each fishing spot 2-3 times

As mentioned previously, the fish in each spot is limited, hence players looking to get their hands on just 1 Ako’s Sake vessel for their The Catch polearm will need to revisit the same spot two to three times.

Fish in Genshin Impact usually have a spawn time of 3 days, but one can always visit another player’s world to fish instead of just waiting for that long.

#3 Time skips can be handy

There are certain fish spots in Teyvat that can have multiple spawns depending on the time of the day. To utilize this, players can abuse the skip time mechanic in the game and lapse through 12 hours, i.e 6 AM-6 PM to keep checking for further fish spawns.

