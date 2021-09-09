Best artifacts for Kujou Sara Build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced Kujou Sara with the 2.1 update alongside Raiden Shogun. Baal's banner turned out to be the most famous banner in Genshin Impact's history, and naturally, many players unlocked Kujou Sara while pulling for the Electro Archon.

Kujou Sara can be a main DPS, but it is recommended that players build her as a Support character. This is primarily because she can boost the ATK of other party members like Bennet, and simultaneously deal Electro DMG.

How to build Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is often compared to Bennet, who is currently the most popular support character in Genshin Impact.

While Bennett gives an attack buff to the party with his Elemental Burst, Sara can provide it with her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill as well. To do so, players need to activate her Tengu Juurai: Ambush skill by hitting the opponents with a Charged Attack.

Even though it is a tedious task, constant practice can help players in getting the perfect attack boost from Kujou Sara. It is worth noting that this boost is based on Sara's own base ATK. Moreover, Tengu Juurai: Ambush regenrates Energy for the entire team.

Unlike other Electro characters, Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst DMG is great. Hence, players won't regret investing in her Elemental Burst while building.

Artifact sets recommended for Kujou Sara

Now that it's clear that Kujou Sara is a great support character with massive Elemental Burst DMG, here are the best artifact sets that players should use:

1) Two-piece Thundering Fury with Two-piece Noblesse Oblige

The Thundering Fury set increases the Electro DMG by 15%. This is naturally suitable for Kujou Sara as her support DMG is largely Electro.

Moreover, the two-piece set of Noblesse Oblige increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20% which helps in utilizing Sara's Burst DMG efficiently.

2) Four-Piece Thundering Fury

The four-piece Thundering Fury set is an alternative for players who do not have good Noblesse artifacts.

The set increases Overload, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct damage by 40%, and triggering this reaction also decreases the Burst cooldown by 1 second.

Some players on r/KujouSaraMains have also recommended the aforementioned sets:

On the flip side, a Genshin Impact player has used the four-piece Tenacity of Milelith on Sara because it boosts the ATK buff by the Elemental Skill and increases HP. It is a unique low-effort set that can work with the four-star Elecro character.

Other alternative Artifacts sets for Kujou Sara include a four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate that buffs Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst DMG:

While building Sara, players should focus on having Flat ATK, ATK%, HP, Electro DMG bonus, and Crit Rate/Crit DMG as the main-stats. These attributes should also be present in the sub-stats alongside Energy Recharge.

