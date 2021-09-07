Best artifacts for Raiden Shogun (Baal) in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun (Baal) was introduced in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Baal has a diverse kit, which allows her to play many roles in different teams. Her artifacts play a major role in shifting her supportive capabilities.

Her Elemental Skill can continuously apply Electro to enemies while boosting her allies' Burst damage. Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst recharges her teammates' Burst while she damages her Musou Isshin. The Electro Archon's damage is decent even if she was built to support other characters. If players got Raiden Shogun's second constellation, she would become a force to be reckoned with.

A guide on the most suitable artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun inside character menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun, aka Baal, has a complex build. Unlike other characters that work well with one best-in-slot build, the Electro Archon's build has to adjust to each other.

If players built Baal with an Energy Recharge weapon, then her artifacts shouldn't include Energy Recharge main stats. On the other hand, if players used Energy Recharge main stats, then the weapon shouldn't have any Energy Recharge substat. The key to Raiden Shogun's best build is in balance.

5) 2pc Thundering Fury + 2pc Gladiator's Finale

Thundering Fury and Gladiator's Finale artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thundering Fury and Gladiator's Finale work well together to buff Raiden Shogun's damage. Thundering gives her 15% more Electro Dmg while Gladiator increases her attack by 18%. To activate her Elemental Burst more often, Raiden Shogun should be built with more Energy Recharge. Therefore, players should opt for the stat priority below.

Artifacts main stats:

Energy Recharge/Attack or Electro Dmg/Crit

4) 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Gladiator's Finale

Noblesse Oblige and Gladiator's Finale artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Having Noblesse Oblige instead of Thundering Fury will grant Raiden Shogun an extra 5% buff. She also needs a lot of Energy Recharge to be able to use Noblesse to her advantage fully.

Artifacts main stats:

Energy Recharge/Attack or Electro Dmg/Crit

3) 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Thundering Fury

Noblesse Oblige and Thundering Fury artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Noblesse and Thundering together will Buff Baal's Elemental Burst by 35%. However, Raiden Shogun will lose a considerable amount of attack when mixing these two artifacts. So players should switch the cup from Electro Dmg to Attack to avoid any diminishing return.

Artifacts main stats:

Energy Recharge/Attack/Crit

2) 4pc Thundersoother

Thundersoother (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since Raiden Shogun's Electro application is amazing, she will benefit from the effect of 4-Thundersoother fully. It will buff Baal's damage by 35% as long as enemies are affected by Electro.

Artifacts main stats:

Energy Recharge/Attack/Crit

1) 4pc Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Without any doubt, the Emblem of Severed Fate is the best artifact for Raiden Shogun. The damage Emblem of Severed Fate can provide for her is better than any other artifact.

However, giving Raiden Shogun too much Energy Recharge to fully benefit from the 4 pieces effect might lower her damage instead of increasing it. It is most crucial to balance Raiden Shogun's stat when using 4pc Emblem of Severed Fate.

Artifacts main stats priority for Energy Recharge weapons:

Attack/Attack/Crit Energy Recharge/Attack/Crit Attack/Electro Dmg/Crit Energy Recharge/Electro Dmg/Crit

Artifacts main stats priority for weapons with other substats:

Energy Recharge/Electro Dmg/Crit Energy Recharge/Attack/Crit Attack/Attack/Crit Attack/Electro Dmg/Crit

