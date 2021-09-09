Genshin Impact Fishing respawn time, locations, and more details explained

Genshin Impact added fishing spots in version 2.1, and players can now cast their lines and catch sea life all across Teyvat.

Like any open-world item in Genshin Impact, there’s a limit on how many fish players can catch. By now, most players are familiar with the respawn rates of plants and minerals, and fishing spots have a respawn delay as well.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of marine life in Teyvat, so players should have no problem catching a full stomach’s worth of fish.

Respawn rates of fishing spots in Genshin Impact

Fishing spots respawn with their inhabitants every three days in Genshin Impact. In other words, once a fishing spot is emptied, no fish will respawn there for three real-time days.

My frend: hey can i fish in ur world

Me, waiting for all the fish to respawn in my world: pic.twitter.com/n6afwWPVeY — Nian | targlex chapis crumbs when (@Nyanyain_) September 7, 2021

Three days is, admittedly, a long time to wait for new fish to catch. However, players should keep in mind that fishing spots offer different fish based on the in-game clock. Essentially, players can use each fishing spot twice, once in the day and once at night.

Genshin Impact players can also fish in other gamers’ worlds. If the homeworld isn’t providing as many sea creatures as one would like, visiting other players can be a great way to farm. Still, even if players stay in their own worlds, there are plenty of opportunities to bring out their fishing rods.

All fishing spot locations in Genshin Impact

Our Great friends at the GenshinUltis Discord bot provided me with these little fishing map locations! pic.twitter.com/GJlNDXyXOp — Genshin - Guides  (@WorldOfTeyvat) September 1, 2021

Genshin Impact currently features 20 fish species spread across 27 fishing spots. There are 8 fishing spots in Mondstadt, 11 in Liyue, and 8 in Inazuma. The maps below reveal all the fishing spot locations in Genshin Impact, marked with various fish icons.

Locations of fishing spots in Mondstadt (Image via Appsample)

Locations of fishing spots in Liyue (Image via Appsample)

Locations of fishing spots in Inazuma (Image via Appsample)

With this many locations for Genshin Impact’s new minigame, players can catch over 100 fish in a day if all the fishing spots are full. However, while the supply of fish may be high, the Fishing Association's demand for fish is high as well.

Windtangler and its cost in the Mondstadt Fishing Association (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rewards from the Fishing Associations are rather costly. Players need to collect 80 specific fish to obtain a new fishing rod, and there are currently three rods for sale. Furthermore, the new 4-star polearm, The Catch, costs 46 specific fish, including 6 of the rare Raimei Angelfish.

Also Read

With items this pricey, players who want the exclusive rods and weapons may want to take advantage of as many fishing spots as they can.

Edited by R. Elahi