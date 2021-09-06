How to get all 4 fishing rods in Genshin Impact

With Genshin Impact 2.1 now live, players are scouring Teyvat for the chance to use their new fishing rods.

There are currently four fishing rods in Genshin Impact, though three of them require some work to obtain. As of version 2.1, the Fishing Associations in Teyvat all sell one unique rod. To purchase any one of them, players need to catch 80 fish that belong to several select species.

How to get every fishing rod in Genshin Impact

Wilderness Rod

Wilderness Rod is the first fishing rod players can obtain in Genshin Impact. The Exploding Population quest introduces players to the fishing system and gives this rod to players for free.

As the default rod, Wilderness Rod lacks any unique benefit. To have an easier time fishing, players should try to obtain one of the other unlockable fishing rods to replace this one.

Windtangler

Each nation in Genshin Impact has its own fishing association, and each one sells a different fishing rod: in Mondstadt, the unique rod is Windtangler.

The Mondstadt Fishing Association sells Windtangler in exchange for the following:

20 Medaka

20 Aizen Medaka

20 Venomspine Fish

20 Tea-Colored Shirakodai

In Mondstadt, players get a special bonus for using Windtangler at a fishing spot. If players can stay within the Ideal Tension Zone while fishing in Mondstadt, the fish will struggle for a shorter duration.

The Liyue fishing rod, Wishmaker, and the Inazuma rod, Narukawa Ukai, have the same effects in their respective regions.

Wishmaker

To obtain Wishmaker, players must make a trade with the Liyue Fishing Association. Genshin Impact players can exchange the following fish for Wishmaker:

20 Medaka

20 Sweet-Flower Medaka

20 Betta

20 Brown Shirakodai

Narukawa Ukai

Narukawa Ukai is Inazuma’s unique fishing rod, and following the trend, players can only get it from the Inazuma Fishing Association. Genshin Impact players need to catch and trade the following fish to get Narukawa Ukai:

20 Medaka

20 Glaze Medaka

20 Lunged Stickleback

20 Purple Shirakodai

Apart from the 4 current fishing rods in Genshin Impact, the Moonstringer rod will be a new addition later in version 2.1. Players will obtain Moonstringer along with Primogems and other rewards in the upcoming event, Lunar Realm.

During the event, join Kujirai Momiji in pursuit of a legendary fish called the "Lunar Leviathan." You can obtain the event-exclusive fishing rod "Moonstringer," Primogems, Mysterious Fish Furnishing, and other rewards.



The Lunar Realm event will take place from September 10 to September 20, offering unique fishing challenges over 7 of these 10 days. Details on this event’s Moonstringer reward are still unconfirmed, but players who want to expand their fishing rod collection should be sure to participate.

