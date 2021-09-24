How to get the 'Long John Silver' secret achievement in Genshin Impact

There are various secret achievements added to each updated version of Genshin Impact. Therefore, it is wise for players to collect them to obtain the Primogems and not delay them.

'Long John Silver' can be achieved after Genshin Impact fans found a mysterious letter that led to multiple places in Inazuma that may contain treasures.

By going through the hidden task, gamers will obtain multiple chests and the hidden achievement that provides Primogems. This article will guide players on how to start the quest and get the secret achievement in Genshin Impact.

'Long John Silver' secret achievement in Genshin Impact: Guide to all 8 locations

Treasure Hoarder's note on top of a box (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the cave on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can trigger the quest for 'Long John Silver' achievement by going to a cave southwest of Bourou Village. There will be a note on top of a crate inside the cavern. Read the Treasure Hoarder's note to gain knowledge about Rinzou's treasure locations.

All 8 Rinzou's buried treasure locations

The first location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first treasure location can be spotted southwest of the Waypoint on the northern end of the Sangonomiya Shrine. Teleport to the location and head southwest until you see the symbol on the wall beside a broken carriage.

Approach the symbol until Paimon starts talking, and you can dig the area for a treasure chest.

The second location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the second treasure location right below the previous location. Jump down from the first treasure location until you see the symbol at the bottom with an excavated ground in front of it.

Unfortunately, there is no treasure chest in this area. However, wait until Paimon starts talking before you go to the following location.

The third location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third location of the treasure chest is placed on top of a large tree root near the waterfall. You may teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Watatsumi Island and glide south until you see a waterfall with a big tree root in the middle.

After Paimon finishes talking, jump down from the tree root until you find a digging area. Then, you can dig on the ground to obtain another Common Chest.

The fourth location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the fourth location behind the Sangonomiya Shrine in Genshin Impact. Teleport to Statue of the Seven and glide east until you reach the ground. The symbol can be seen near a carriage.

There is another treasure chest in this area, and you can obtain it by digging in the marked place. At this point, you will already be halfway through getting the secret achievement 'Long John Silver'.

The fifth location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth location of the symbol can be seen near a waterfall southeast of Mouun Shrine. You can go to the Statue of the Seven in Watatsumi Island and head southeast until you reach the place.

Aside from the waterfall, there are also multiple Electro totems in the area. The Common Chest in this place is near the barrel beside the symbol.

The sixth location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The sixth location of the treasure chest can be spotted on the north side of the Teleport Waypoint in Bourou Village. Sadly, the Treasure Hoarders have reached this area first, so there is no treasure chest in this area.

Nonetheless, approach the symbol and wait until Paimon finishes talking before going to the next site.

The seventh location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can locate the seventh buried treasure area under a cliff near another waterfall. Teleport to the Waypoint at the eastern end of Bourou Village and head west. The Treasure Hoarder has already swept the treasure chest in this location, so there is nothing you can loot.

Wait for Paimon's complaint and then go to the following location.

The eighth location of Rinzou's treasure on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last location of Rinzou's treasure chest is under a rock, far east of the Sangonomiya Shrine. Teleport to the Waypoint eastern end of Bourou Village and glide northwest until you can see the outline of Rinzou's symbol under a purple moss rock.

There is no Common Chest in this location, but you will automatically gain the secret achievement 'Long John Silver.'

There are four locations with Common Chest and four that don't have anything. Overall, Genshin Impact players will obtain 8 Primogems from the treasure chests and a hidden achievement, 'Long John Silver' worth 5 Primogems.

