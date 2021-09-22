How to unlock & complete the Fertilizer Salesperson World Quest in Genshin Impact

A new World Quest, 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?' was unlocked after the release of the Sangonomiya Kokomi banner and story quest in Genshin Impact.

In the new World Quest, players must help Iwata search for a fertilizer that can help his plants grow. Although the rewards are lackluster, there is still the Inazuma Reputation EXP to be gained, which increases a player's Inazuma Reputation Level. However, there is one requirement before they can play the 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?' quest.

Here's How Genshin Impact players can unlock the World Quest 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?' and the steps required to complete it.

A guide to the 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?' World Quest in Genshin Impact

Complete Sangonomiya Kokomi Story Quest first (Image via Genshin Impact)

The requirement is to complete the first act of the Sangonomiya Kokomi Story Quest 'Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter.' Players can use 3 Story Keys obtained from doing Daily Commissions to unlock the whole story of Sangonomiya Kokomi.

After completing the first act, "Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing," the World Quest involving Iwata will be unlocked, and one can approach him to start the task.

Interact with Iwata to start the World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Iwata on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the indicated waypoint in Bourou Village and head east until Iwata is seen standing inside his field. Approach Iwata to start the World Quest 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?'

Change the in-time game to the following day from Paimon Menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

The task will ask players to return the next day and appraise the fertilizer situation. Go to the Paimon Menu and change the time to the next morning.

Defeat all opponents surrounding Iwata (Image via Genshin Impact)

While looking to the east side of the field, players will notice the slimes surrounding Iwata. Defeat all opponents and talk to Iwata to continue the quest.

Search the suspicious person selling fertilizer (Image via Genshin Impact)

With Gorou's appearance, players must track down a suspicious person calling herself a fertilizer salesperson. Turn on the navigation from the quest menu and head northeast until the marked location has been reached.

The suspicious person turns out to be Alrani, and players must search Kaushik to prove Alrani's innocence.

Talk to Kaushik southeast to Statue of the Seven (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kaushik can be seen near a tree, southeast from Statue of the Seven in Watatsumi Island. Talk to Kaushik to explain the situation. He will then follow the player to Gorou's location and help Alrani out.

Go with Alrani to look for Iwata near his field (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the misunderstanding has been cleared, Gorou will ask Alrani to lend Iwata a helping hand as he's currently researching fertilizer. The last task is to bring Alrani to Iwata, who can be spotted near his field.

By going with Alrani to look for Iwata and interact with him one last time, Genshin Impact players will have now completed the World Quest 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?'. The total rewards they can obtain from this quest are 100 Adventure EXP, 20000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wit, and 20 Inazuma EXP.

