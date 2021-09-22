Best Kokomi build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 has reached the halfway point, meaning the Resistance leader, Sangonomiya Kokomi, is officially a playable character.

In Genshin Impact, Kokomi is the newest Hydro catalyst character, with incredible healing abilities and some Sub-DPS potential. Players are now testing different builds for Kokomi, trying to find her best version for their teams.

Best builds for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi is the newest Hydro catalyst character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kokomi’s optimal build is somewhat unique compared to most characters in Genshin Impact. The Resistance leader’s CRIT Rate begins at -100%, making any stat bonuses for CRITS useless to her.

On the other hand, HP buffs are beneficial to Kokomi. Her healing abilities scale up based on her max HP, and thanks to her Elemental Burst, her damage output does as well.

Best weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Everlasting Moonglow

Kokomi with Everlasting Moonglow (Image via Moba and Chill)

The newest catalyst on the weapon banner, Everlasting Moonglow, is Kokomi’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact. For most builds, it’s also the best-in-slot option.

This 5-star weapon has a base attack of up to 608, with a 49.6% HP bonus at level 90. With this catalyst at Refinement 1, Kokomi gains a 10% bonus to healing, and her normal attack damage increases by 1% of her HP.

Furthermore, after Kokomi uses her burst, Everlasting Moonglow will allow her normal attacks to recharge her energy. She should have great burst uptime with this weapon, so long as players use her for Sub-DPS after using her burst.

Prototype Amber

The Prototype Amber (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prototype Amber is a tremendous F2P weapon for Kokomi. This catalyst can reach up to 510 base attack and provide a 41.3% bonus to HP.

Since Prototype Amber is craftable, users should be able to refine it with relative ease. With this catalyst at R5, Kokomi can regain a good amount of energy after using her burst while she and all her teammates get a quick heal.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

The Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite the lower stats, the popular 3-star catalyst, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, is still a viable option for Kokomi. At level 90, this book has a base attack of 401 and an HP bonus of 35.2%.

For most builds, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers falls short compared to Prototype Amber simply because of the difference in their HP% bonuses. Nevertheless, players who don’t want to use Kokomi for much Sub-DPS may prefer this 3-star option.

At Refinement 5, this weapon can allow Kokomi to become a great buffer on her team. By simply switching to another character from her, that character will get a 48% ATK buff for 10 seconds.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers has been a popular weapon for characters like Barbara due to its passive ability. With Kokomi in the game, the catalyst is still relevant for players who want to build her for support.

Best artifacts for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi works well with a few different artifact sets in Genshin Impact. Tenacity of the Millelith, Heart of Depth, and Maiden Beloved set bonuses may all find their way into a good Kokomi build.

The Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can use a 4-piece Millelith set for a healing and support-focused build. With four artifacts from this set, Kokomi will gain 20% HP, and her Elemental Skill hits will buff her teammates’ ATK.

Since her Bake-Kurage attacks regularly, Kokomi works very well with the 4-piece Millelith set as long as enemies stay within range of the jellyfish.

Players may also want to use the 2-piece Millelith set with a 2-piece of Heart of Depth. This way, Kokomi maintains the 20% HP buff that inherently buffs her healing and damage output, but she also gets a 15% bonus to her Hydro damage.

This is a slightly more selfish build for Kokomi, but it’s still viable if Kokomi is used more for Sub-DPS.

The Heart of Depth artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, as a healer, Kokomi can benefit a lot from the Maiden Beloved set as well. A 2-piece of this set grants a 15% healing bonus, which should also pair nicely with a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set.

The Maiden Beloved artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

When picking artifacts for Kokomi, HP should be a priority, while CRIT stats can be avoided. Ideally, Kokomi would have an HP% Sands, Hydro Damage Goblet, and an HP% or healing bonus Circlet.

With these artifacts, this character can have great Sub-DPS and healing potential just the same.

