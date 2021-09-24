How to change World Level in Genshin Impact

Changing the World Level in Genshin Impact is an excellent quality of life change that hit the open-world ARPG earlier this year.

The feature that arrived with the version 1.4 update allows players to take the World Level down a notch, making enemies easier and allowing them to have an easier time farming. However, this comes with its downsides, as the quality of item drops decreases, as rarer items are only obtained at higher World Levels.

The World Level feature in Genshin Impact comes with its pros and cons, and while today’s article will discuss how to utilize it, it’s advised that users think twice before employing the system.

Utilizing World Level system in Genshin Impact

Gamers can use Genshin Impact’s World Level system by employing the following steps:

Going to the game menu by pressing escape or start/select (on the controller)

Click on the ‘i” on the top right-hand corner of the pop-up side.

A box will appear to present the current World Level stats and details, and they will need to select the Revert World Level option.

This revert can only work for one level, either up or down, and comes with its risks.

It’s also important to note that Genshin Impact gamers will only be able to use the system once they reach World Level 5. After that, they will only be able to move down to a level they were once in and not go up.

So a player, on reaching level 5, can only manually lower it to 4 and not move to 6. Moreover, this system can only be employed once every 24 hours, so those who have moved to 4 can go back to 5 once the time elapses.

Pros and cons of using the World Level system in Genshin Impact

Merits and demerits of this feature (Image via NJMH Gaming Shorts YouTube channel)

When reaching a certain AR leads to the World Level going up automatically, many Genshin Impact players who do not have a balanced party struggle to keep up with the sudden difficulty scaling.

Toning down the level by one allows them to have an easier time farming for items to help their characters reach the required power and build threshold for the next World Level.

However, the negatives for going down a World Level will affect the quality of the item drops. This would lead to forcing players to grind a bit more to ascend their characters and weapons.

So it’s wise for Genshin Impact players to think twice before using the World Level system, as it will take 24 hours before the feature can be used again.

