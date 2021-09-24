All 5 Granny Komaki World Quests in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma region in Genshin Impact comprises several smaller islands such as Watatsumi. Players can complete World Quests in these regions to know more about the game's lore and earn a wide range of rewards.

In total, Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact has eight unique World Quests. One such World Quest series is called Divine Plant of the Depths. Players need to talk to Granny Komaki and complete some tasks for her.

Here's a quick guide to completing all five Granny Komaki quests in Genshin Impact.

How to start Granny Komaki World Quests in Genshin Impact

To start with the five Granny Komaki quests, players must finish the Divine Plant of the Depths quest first. Granny Komaki resides in Bourou village in the following location:

Granny Komaki location in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Granny Komaki World Quest - Day 1

After completing the Divine Plants of the Depths quest, players can talk to Granny Komaki again and ask for their fortune. She tells the travelers to visit the highest place in Watatsumi Island for good luck.

Here's the location of the "Lucky High Place":

Lucky High Place in Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this location, players have to follow an Electro Seelie home, and they can get a common chest for doing so.

Granny Komaki World Quest - Day 2

On Day 2, Granny Komaki tells the travelers and Paimon about their ill fortune in a cave.

Players must then visit the cave marked on the image below:

Cave location in Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the cave, players have to face some treasure hoarders and then look for eight symbols spread across Watastumi Island where the great pirate Rinzou kept his treasure.

After finding all eight symbols and visiting the cave again, players can complete the Day 2 quest of Granny Komaki and get a Precious chest.

Granny Komaki World Quest - Day 3

On Day 3, players have to visit a Pool of Good Luck, as mentioned by Granny Komaki.

The location of the pool is marked on the image below:

Granny Komaki Day 3 Pool of Good Luck (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the marked location, players will find an Electro Seelie near the waterfall. They have to follow the Seelie, which will eventually lead to the acquisition of a common chest.

Granny Komaki World Quest - Day 4

On Day 4, Granny Komaki tells the travelers and Paimon to visit the ruined shrine in the East. The location of this shrine is:

Ruined unlucky shrine location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon reaching the shrine, players will have to defeat a group of enemies. After doing so, they can unlock a common chest.

Granny Komaki World Quest - Day 5

The travelers and Paimon have weak luck on Day 5 as well. To improve the situation, they have to visit the northeastern ruins.

The ruins can be found in Suigetsu Pool near Watatsumi Island:

Suigetsu Pool in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the middle of the dry pool, players can find a Seelie. By following it, they will reach the basement that contains a common, Precious and Exquisite chest.

Completing the five Granny Komaki World Quests also unlocks the "As You Wish" achievement that further grants 5 Primogems. The achievement requires players to get their fortune told by Granny Komaki five times and obtain an ideal result.

