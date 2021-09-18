All 7 Seelie locations in Genshin Impact’s Watatsumi & Seirai Island

Genshin Impact players can find seven Seelies on Watatsumi and Seirai Island.

Four of these are on Seirai Island, with the remaining three located on Watatsumi. These Seelies shouldn't be confused with their Electro counterparts, as they are a different type altogether. There are far more than seven Electro Seelies on these two islands.

Genshin Impact players simply need to get near the Seelie and follow them to their destination.

All seven Seelie locations in Watatsumi & Seirai Island in Genshin Impact

The YouTube video above showcases how Genshin Impact players can find six of the seven Seelies on Watatsumi and Seirai Island.

All Seelie locations on Watatsumi Island

There are three Seelies in Watatsumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

The Watatsumi Island Seelies have the benefit of not requiring puzzles. By comparison, all of the ones in Seirai Island need a puzzle of some kind to access them. On Watatsumi Island, Genshin Impact players can find these creatures out in the open.

The first Seelie in Watatsumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find the first Seelie west of Suigetsu Pool. It's located above some water, and it's near a rotating cube puzzle.

The second location in Watatsumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

The second one is out in the open. There isn't much foliage that obscures this Seelie, and the overall flat ground makes it easy to spot. Likewise, getting to it should be effortless for most Genshin Impact players.

The final location in Watatsumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find the final Seelie extremely close to the Bourou Village Teleport Waypoint. Out of all the Seelies in this article, this one is the most accessible.

All Seelie Locations in Seirai Island

There are four Seelies in Seirai Island (Image via miHoYo)

Out of the four Seelies on Seirai Island, three of them are at Amakumo Peak. They're all close to one another, and Genshin Impact players can see them north of the Thunder Manifestation's arena. The last one is near Seiraimaru, which is to the west of Koseki Village.

This Seelie is found near Seiraimaru (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find it inside the ship. One should solve the puzzle in front of the boat and then take the Electrogranum to get down here.

This one is underground(Image via miHoYo)

The remaining Seelie locations in Seirai Island are underground. Genshin Impact players can consult this guide to access the area.

Another location (Image via miHoYo)

This Seelie is located further south of the previous area. If Genshin Impact players can't access the previous site, they're unlikely to reach this one.

Also Read

The final location in Seirai Island (Image via miHoYo)

The final Seelie on Seirai Island can be found further southeast. Once a player collects this one, they'll be done with all of the new Seelies in Genshin Impact 2.1.

