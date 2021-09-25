5 materials to farm for Childe before his rumored rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2

If the rumors are true, then Childe is getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Childe, also known as Tartaglia, is a 5-star Hydro Bow user who has had two banners. His first one arrived on 11 November 2020, and it ended on 1 December 2020. The second banner started on 6 April 2021, and came to an end on 27 April 2021.

He is number 11 of the Fatui Harbingers and plays a significant role in the Liyue Archon storyline. If the player doesn't have Childe yet, then they should farm for his Ascension materials before his rerun.

Five materials players should farm for Childe's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2

5) Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Freedom

The Forsaken Rift, as it appears in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

These materials are only useful for maxing out Childe's talents; they are not used for his regular Ascensions. Still, maxing out Talents will help bring the best out of this character.

One can acquire these Talent Ascension Materials through the Forsaken Rift domain every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Childe needs 9 Teachings of Freedom, 63 Guides to Freedom, and 114 Philosophies of Freedom to max out his Talents in Genshin Impact.

4) Shard of a Foul Legacy

Those who plan to max out Childe's Talents will need to collect some Shards of a Foul Legacy. Genshin Impact players need this material for levels 7 through 10. Funnily enough, one can acquire it by beating the weekly Childe boss in the "Enter the Golden House" trounce domain.

Genshin Impact players must complete Archon Quest Chapter 1, Act 3: A New Star Approaches to farm this trounce domain. They can also use a Dream Solvent and either a Tusk of Monoceros Caeli or a Shadow of the Warrior, to craft a Shard of a Foul Legacy.

Childe needs 18 Shards of a Foul Legacy to max out his Talents in Genshin Impact.

3) Recruit's/Sergeant's/Lieutenant's Insignia

Any Fatui enemy will drop these materials, provided they're the right level (Image via miHoYo)

Fatui enemies drop all three of these Ascension Materials. The enemies that drop it are:

Pyroslinger Bracer

Pyro Agent

Cryogunner Legionnaire

Cryo Cicin Mage

Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Mirror Maiden

Electrohammer Vanguard

Electro Cicin Mage

Anemoboxer Vanguard

Geochanter Bracer

Childe needs 18 Recruit's Insignia, 30 Sergeant's Insignia, and 36 Lieutenant's Insignia to reach his maximum Ascension Level. To maximize all of his Talents. he will need an additional 18 Recruit's Insignia, 66 Sergeant's Insignia, and 93 Lieutenant's Insignia.

2) Starconch

This material can be found on several beaches and coastlines near Liyue. It counts as a local specialty of the land, so Qiqi's passive works in helping Genshin Impact players spot it.

Alternatively, one can use the above interactive map to find out what Starconches they need to collect. All local specialties require 48 hours to pass before they respawn, and that includes this material.

Childe needs 168 Starconches to reach his maximum Ascension Level.

1) Cleansing Heart

The Oceanid (Image via miHoYo)

The Oceanid boss drops several essential items for Childe. It is also the only boss in all of Genshin Impact that can drop the Cleansing Heart material. Aside from that Ascension item, it also awards the player with the Varunada Lazurite materials, including:

Sliver

Fragment

Chunk

Gemstone

Hence, farming some Cleansing Hearts for Childe will pay off in the long run. By doing so, Genshin Impact players are essentially collecting half of his Ascension Materials. Note: Bosses respawn after three minutes.

Childe needs 46 Cleansing Hearts in total to reach his maximum Ascension Level.

Also Read

Genshin Impact players must capitalize on this period to prepare themselves for Childe's rumored rerun. Collecting these materials will solidify their position to ascend the character to its utmost power level.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul