Genshin Impact anniversary date, stream, events, and rewards for global users

Genshin Impact's 1st anniversary is coming in a few days, and miHoYo celebrates it by launching events and live streams.

Recently, Genshin Impact posted an article regarding community events on their forum, HoYoLAB. Five upcoming events have been promoted, while four events are currently ongoing on the HoYoLAB platform.

Aside from how players can enter each event, Genshin Impact also revealed the rewards for each of them. Some prizes include in-game bonuses such as Primogem, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit. This is in addition to physical rewards like iPhones, Apple AirPods, and merchandise sets.

Genshin Impact 1st anniversary date

Genshin Impact



Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~



On September 28, 2021, Genshin Impact will celebrate its 1st anniversary. There will be several events throughout the week to commemorate its anniversary and the week leading up to it.

Genshin Impact live stream date and time

Genshin Impact will air two live streams in a few hours celebrating its 1st anniversary. The first live stream is regarding the Genshin Impact 1st anniversary celebration birthday party in Bilibili. In contrast, the second one concerns the HoYoFair Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration on Twitch.

Genshin Impact 1st anniversary birthday party poster (Image via Bilibili)

Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing website just like YouTube, will exclusively air Genshin Impact's 1st-anniversary live stream. The stream will start at 9.00 PM (GMT +8) and is expected to be held entirely in Chinese.

However, a few Genshin Impact players will provide a translation to English in their live stream. One of them is Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, a recognized leaker in the Genshin Impact community.

Our team will provide CN→EN translations again! Join and watch with our translators Holyco and Esperance ❤️

TIME: September 25th 9AM EDT (1 PM GMT/9PM GMT+8)



Our team will provide CN→EN translations again! Join and watch with our translators Holyco and Esperance ❤️



Once the Bilibili live stream ends, Genshin Impact will air another one on Twitch. The Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 will be exclusively released on Twitch Gaming. It will be premiered at midnight on September 26 (UTC +8).

Currently, there is no news whether it will be released on Genshin Impact YouTube or not. However, it appears that the event will be streamed solely on Twitch.

Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!



#HoYoLAB #miHoYo [HoYoFair] Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 kicks off today!Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!📣HoYoFair will premiere on Twitch Gaming on Sep 26th at 00:00 (UTC+8) >>> twitch.tv/twitchgaming 🎁Event rewards >>> mhy.link/da7NJBA6 [HoYoFair] Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 kicks off today!



Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!



Genshin Impact anniversary events and rewards

The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Fan Creations Event is in full swing! The Cosplay Submission Contest will officially begin today!

Submission Period: September 22 – October 20



Submission Period: September 22 – October 20



#GenshinImpact Hi Travelers~The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Fan Creations Event is in full swing! The Cosplay Submission Contest will officially begin today!Submission Period: September 22 – October 20Click Here to Participate >>> Hi Travelers~

The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Fan Creations Event is in full swing! The Cosplay Submission Contest will officially begin today!



Submission Period: September 22 – October 20



As mentioned before, four events are currently ongoing, and five events will start in a few days. The events in progress are:

Photo Submission Contest Fan Art Submission Contest Video Submission Contest Cosplay Submission Contest

The photo submission contest will end on October 11. Then, the fan art and video submission contest will end on October 17. Lastly, the deadline for the cosplay submission contest is October 20. The rewards for the ongoing events can be concluded as:

Paimon Food Theme Blind Box (Full Set)

Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set (Random Character)

1-month subscription of Discord Nitro

Apple iPad 10.2"

Apple AirPods

Razer DeathAdder V2

Fateful Gift Series Merchandise Set (Random Character)

Here is the list of the five events that have not started yet:

"An Unforgettable Journey" Web Event "A Message in Time" Web Event Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Recording Your Anniversary Memories" Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Let's Solve Word Puzzles"

Each program has a different starting date and deadline. The upcoming events will focus more on in-game rewards with a few physical prizes:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Hero's Wit

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

iPhone 13 Pro Max

What content will be unveiled on the 1st anniversary of the Genshin Impact in Bilibili is presently unknown. However, the community wishes that the developer team will release the true in-game anniversary rewards as those from the community events are poor and not enough for even one pull.

