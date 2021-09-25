When and where to watch Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 live stream

Genshin Impact will soon host the HoYoFair Fan Art Celebration event ahead of the first anniversary, featuring tons of fan art and cosplay performances. It will be a massive community-driven event, and some lucky winners will even get exciting rewards simply by watching it.

Just like the special update preview programs, players will be able to view the HoYoFair event via a live stream on Twitch.

Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 live stream start time and date

Users can watch the Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 live stream on September 26 at 00:00 (UTC+8).

The event will be premiered via the twitchgaming channel that primarily hosts talk shows and special events.

HoYoLAB @HoYoLAB_Mimo



Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!



📣HoYoFair will premiere on Twitch Gaming on Sep 26th at 00:00 (UTC+8) >>>



🎁Event rewards >>>



#HoYoLAB #miHoYo [HoYoFair] Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 kicks off today!Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!📣HoYoFair will premiere on Twitch Gaming on Sep 26th at 00:00 (UTC+8) >>> twitch.tv/twitchgaming 🎁Event rewards >>> mhy.link/da7NJBA6 [HoYoFair] Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 kicks off today!



Come to enjoy amazing fan art and performances!



📣HoYoFair will premiere on Twitch Gaming on Sep 26th at 00:00 (UTC+8) >>> twitch.tv/twitchgaming



🎁Event rewards >>> mhy.link/da7NJBA6



#HoYoLAB #miHoYo https://t.co/NoOE9EcwwY

As of now, there is no information on a YouTube broadcast for HoYoFair. From the looks of it, the event will be available exclusively on Twitch.

The HoYoFair event is expected to be a massive hit, as many talented animation artists and singers will participate. The event is divided into three segments: Animation, Song & Dance, and Special Talents.

Here are some performances that fans will witness during the Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 live stream:

This Means War - Madilyn Bailey Genshin Impact Medley with 26 Musicians - Husky by the Geek Tougen Renka - Aliga, Puff, Neko Till the day We Meet Again - Working with Lemons

The invited artists for the HoYoFair event include:

Hamlin, 喵太Miota, 원원OneOne for Animation

Madilyn Bailey, Lindsey Stirling, and Puff, Neko, Aliga for Song & Dance

Husky by the Geek, Working with Lemons, and That Works- Special Talents

Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 rewards

By downloading the HoYoLAB App and using it while HoYoFair, Genshin Impact players can win a ton of exciting rewards.

miHoYo has partnered with Intel, Dell, Alienware, and SteelSeries for the event, and accordingly, the rewards are:

2 Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop

35 Alienware Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse AW610M

35 Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset AW510H

2 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

5 Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG

35 Dell Gaming Backpack

12 Intel NUC Panther Canyon

12 Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11700K

5 SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

Also Read

Although miHoYo is heavily rewarding some lucky gamers via web events, the community is still severely disappointed with the lack of in-game rewards for the one-year anniversary. In that backdrop, it remains to be seen how the Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 pans out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer