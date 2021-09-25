When and where to watch Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 live stream

Genshin Impact will soon host the HoYoFair Fan Art Celebration event ahead of the first anniversary, featuring tons of fan art and cosplay performances. It will be a massive community-driven event, and some lucky winners will even get exciting rewards simply by watching it.
Just like the special update preview programs, players will be able to view the HoYoFair event via a live stream on Twitch.
Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 live stream start time and date
Users can watch the Genshin Impact Fan Art Celebration 2021 live stream on September 26 at 00:00 (UTC+8).
The event will be premiered via the twitchgaming channel that primarily hosts talk shows and special events.
As of now, there is no information on a YouTube broadcast for HoYoFair. From the looks of it, the event will be available exclusively on Twitch.
The HoYoFair event is expected to be a massive hit, as many talented animation artists and singers will participate. The event is divided into three segments: Animation, Song & Dance, and Special Talents.
Here are some performances that fans will witness during the Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 live stream:
- This Means War - Madilyn Bailey
- Genshin Impact Medley with 26 Musicians - Husky by the Geek
- Tougen Renka - Aliga, Puff, Neko
- Till the day We Meet Again - Working with Lemons
The invited artists for the HoYoFair event include:
- Hamlin, 喵太Miota, 원원OneOne for Animation
- Madilyn Bailey, Lindsey Stirling, and Puff, Neko, Aliga for Song & Dance
- Husky by the Geek, Working with Lemons, and That Works- Special Talents
Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 rewards
By downloading the HoYoLAB App and using it while HoYoFair, Genshin Impact players can win a ton of exciting rewards.
miHoYo has partnered with Intel, Dell, Alienware, and SteelSeries for the event, and accordingly, the rewards are:
- 2 Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop
- 35 Alienware Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse AW610M
- 35 Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset AW510H
- 2 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop
- 5 Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG
- 35 Dell Gaming Backpack
- 12 Intel NUC Panther Canyon
- 12 Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11700K
- 5 SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC
Although miHoYo is heavily rewarding some lucky gamers via web events, the community is still severely disappointed with the lack of in-game rewards for the one-year anniversary. In that backdrop, it remains to be seen how the Genshin Impact Fanart Celebration 2021 pans out.