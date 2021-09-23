Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary login event release date and free rewards

Genshin Impact's first Anniversary will be celebrated on September 28, five days from today.

miHoYo is planning to release multiple events during the Genshin Impact anniversary, promising rewards to the winners. Unfortunately, the players are unsatisfied and have also shared their rage on numerous social media platforms. After all, not only do some of these events require talent to enter, but luck is also something players will surely need to win it.

However, there is one event that will benefit all Genshin Impact players who participate; the first Anniversary login event, 'Passage of Clouds and Stars.' This article will cover when the event starts and what the rewards are for participating in it.

Daily login event during Genshin Impact's first Anniversary

On September 28 at 4.00 am, an exclusive daily login event titled 'Passage of Clouds and Stars' will be available. The event will take place for two weeks, from the release date, until the end of version 2.1. It is predicted to end on October 12 as the update maintenance starts on the 13th.

To participate in the first anniversary login event, Genshin Impact players need to reach Adventure Rank 5 or above. For each participant, if they manage to log in for seven days in Genshin Impact during the event, they will receive 10 Intertwined Fate and other rewards.

Total rewards for 'Passage of Clouds and Stars' login event

All rewards for the first anniversary login event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Judging from the information, Genshin Impact players can obtain all the rewards even without a continuous daily streak. This is because the event takes place for two weeks. As long as they log into the game on seven different days anytime in those two weeks, Genshin Impact players will still be able to collect all the prizes.

The prime focus for this event is the 10 Intertwined Fates, equivalent to 1600 Primogems. This item allows players to wish ten times in the limited event banner, such as the Sangonomiya Kokomi banner.

Below are the total rewards players can gain after seven days:

Day 1 = 1x Intertwined Fate

Day 2 = 80000 Mora

Day 3 = 2x Intertwined Fate

Day 4 = 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Day 5 = 2x Intertwined Fate

Day 6 = 8x Hero's Wit

Day 7 = 5x Intertwined Fate

While most of the anniversary events did not receive a warm welcome from the community, the daily login event is certainly something that any player can complete. Genshin Impact players should take advantage of this event and collect all the resources given by miHoYo.

